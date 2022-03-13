Exclusive: Vikraant Singh reveals which couple is his and Monalisa’s biggest competition in ‘Smart Jodi’

Monalisa and Vikraant Singh are one of the couples on the show who have been praised for their connection. The two are having a great time on set, and in an exclusive interview with us, Vikraant revealed which pair on the show he believes is a competitor for them.

He stated that they do not perceive anyone as a competitor at this time. However, he did say that because he is acing the games and giving it his all on stage with Monalisa, the other jodis perceive him and Monalisa as a viable competitor on the show. He went on to say that he often tells his ladylove not to inform anyone if she is afraid.

He proclaims to be a sportsman and says that he has always been taught not to exhibit his weakness in front of others. People like Bhagyashree, Ankita Lokhande, and others are his buddies, he adds, but they believe their tasks will be made more difficult if Monalisa and Vikraant play against them. He concluded his response by noting that, for the time being, he is not afraid of any jodi and is enjoying the game.

When asked why he decided to participate in 'Smart Jodi,' he stated that there are several reasons, the first of which is because the show is not scripted and requires them to be as natural as they are in real life. He also stated that because the two work in the same profession, their schedules are often entwined, and that this show allows them to spend more time together. He also mentioned that they've been hailed ‘best jodi’ twice, which has added to the show's entertaining factor for them.