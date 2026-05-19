Exclusive: Undekhi actor Surya Sharma EXPOSES dark reality of showbiz, reveals casting couch made him quit TV: 'Mere liye meri dignity important hai'

The tough guy of OTT, Surya Sharma aka Rinku Atwal from Undekhi, has come a long way, and he didn't 'compromise' on his values to get work.

Success doesn't happen overnight; it takes years of hard work and dedication. There is no shortcut to fame, and even if there's a dark ally, Surya Sharma chose not to take it. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Surya entered showbiz without any backing, with no Godfather, no road map, just his conviction, instinct, backed by his strong values. In 2020, Surya became a household name for playing Rinku Atwal in the Undekhi series. The fourth season of the crime thriller show will have its grand finale on Friday, May 22. Before that, he joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing the current season, his life before the show, why he quit television, and whether he is still facing rejection.

Surya Sharma on response to Undekhi Season 4

Speaking about the reception for the ongoing season, Surya says, "The response has been fabulous. Fans are loving. Producers, SonyLiv team are also happy with the numbers. It's a win-win situation for us. The best part is that the show took a five-year leap, and it went smoothly. Credit goes to the writers and director who didn't take the Undekhi fans for granted." Hailing the strong writing of the show, Surya adds, "For me, the story is the hero, and the writers have made sure never to fool the audience. They always came up with a concept that hooked them. They added new characters, which are intriguing, and gave them equal space. The makers took a big leap in taking the franchise forward, and the bets played off well."

Also read: Undekhi The Final Battle review: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma's show doesn't take fans for granted, packs grittier, most sinister season ever

Surya Sharma reveals his prep to become an actor

Reflecting on his journey, Surya admits that he owes his career to OTT. Surya adds, "When I came to Bombay, I wanted to work in films, and I still want to. I'm getting there. I did my Diploma from Barry John, the place where Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan have been alumni. I thought that after completing that, I would be the next superstar, people would welcomed with film offers, but aisa hua nahi (laughs). Cheezein waisi nahi thi jaise socha tha. Mera bubble burst hua. I started giving auditions. Thoda sa bhi kaam mil jaye toh chalega. I didn't have work for 6 months, and it took me almost a year to land a one-minute role on TV. I thought this was the only way out, because no one would call me for a film."

When Surya decided to quit TV after evading the casting couch

Surya was clear that he didn't want to do long-format daily soaps. Before having the big break in OTT, he did small roles in 14 TV shows. Surya landed a role in Ishqbaaz. However, after this show something happened that changed Surya, and he decided to quit TV. "It (Ishqbaaz) was my last show, because the culture of TV was getting spoiled. There are people who would say, 'If you want more scenes, then you have to do this'. And some things are not acceptable for me." To get clarity, we ask Surya if he means 'compromise' as in casting couch, and he affirms it. Adding more to it, he says, "Uss wajah se I swore on God ki ab main TV nahi karunga, and I took a break. There are people... (long pause) kitne log hai jinki story bahar hi nahi aati. Humari story hai jo hum darr ke bol nahi paate. I don't see it as a taboo. Mere saath ho gaya, koi baat nahi. Now you'll never call me or talk to me. Agar main show chhod dunga toh paise nahi kama paunga, but that's okay, mere liye meri dignity zyada important hai."

After a brief sabbatical, Sudhir Mishra found him, gave him the breakthrough role in Hostages, which ultimately led to Undekhi, and now there's no looking back for Surya. On the work front, he will next be seen playing the main antogonist in Force 3 with John Abraham and Harshavardhan Rane.