Exclusive: Tinaa Dattaa pleased with Budget 2019 but wants tax rebate policy altered

Tinaa Dattaa, who is working as Jhanvi Morya in the ongoing TV show Daayan, had an opinion on the recent budget speech given by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. She reacted to the anti-piracy policy which the Government has procured for the Entertainment industry.

"I'm glad that the budget presented looked through the major concern of the cinema fraternity which deals with piracy that is so rampant. The anti-cam-cording provision will surely be a major relief to the industry," said the actress.

However, Tinaa, like Deepshikha, is of the strong opinion that there should be a change in tax policy. Giving an explanation of the same, Tinaa added that since most of the salary of TV celebrities go into paying taxes, they are left with very little money in hand.

The Uttaran famed actress added, "Apart from this I think the tax rebate policy should have been altered. As a television actor, we earn only when we are working on certain projects. Unlike private businessmen or salaried individuals are incomes keep fluctuating which makes it difficult to pay hefty chunks in taxes constantly. Although this may seem much complex than it sounds, I am strongly of the opinion that such things should be taken into consideration."

Apart from Television, Tinaa Dattaa has also worked in Choker Bali and starred opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she was just the age of 16. She was also a contestant on the popular Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.