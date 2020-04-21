EXCLUSIVE! 'Thanks to lockdown, have got back to my riyaaz': 'Four More Shots Please' actor Kirti Kulhari on her singing

Kirti Kulhari is an incredibly talented actor and she is being loved for every character she dons, be it in movies or on OTT platforms including the latest show Four More Shots Please! But if you go through her Instagram page, she also shows her singing prowess. Many people have been commenting on her posts to share more such videos. During an EXCLUSIVE interaction with DNA Online, Kriti spoke at length about her love for singing and being musically inclined.

The actor stated, "Yeah, I've always been inclined towards music. Even as a child, I tried to learn Indian classical music, but somehow couldn't continue with it. I have always been attached to it. Even now, I have a teacher, I always had someone to teach me as and when I get the time which is not so much now. I go for a class or have they come home. Right now, thanks to the lockdown I have gotten back to my riyaaz and I'm enjoying that."

Kirti added, "So yes, I'm very connected to music. I just love it. It's sweet that people also like the videos I post and I just put it up because I love singing. So now I'll continue doing this and learn to become better at it."

Check out a few videos below:

So is Kirti keen on releasing a single or try her hand on playback singing? To which she replied, "I'm very open to anything, I'm not preparing for it. But I'm also very open to any opportunity that seems like something I want to do and I will surely love to explore anything that excites me or whether it's in acting or music."