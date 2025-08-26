Exclusive: Swara Bhasker, Fawad Ahmad on Pati Patni aur Panga, next reality show in politician's wishlist: 'Agni pariksha chalegi, par Bigg Boss nahi'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed open up about the reception they're receiving with Pati Patni aur Panga, the change in perception Swara noticed after the show. Fahad also reveals why he agreed to the show, as well as the reality show he's looking forward to participating in, and it's not Bigg Boss.

Actress Swara Bhasker returned to showbiz with the reality show Pati Patni aur Panga. In this series, Swara, along with her politician-husband Fahad Ahmad, competes with other popular jodis in a quest to win the season's title. Amid the show, the duo join DNA India, discussing the reception, the initial hesitation, and the change in perception among the netizens. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q. How do you look upon the reception to Pati Patni aur Panga?

Swara: Mera pata nahi, but Fawad is surely enjoying the show and its reception more than me (laughs). Both of us are getting extremely positive feedback. Honestly, I was pretty nervous initially because I had done TV before, but this was in an entirely different zone. But I'm glad I did this show because it's not that taxing. Our co-stars, the competitors, the hosts- Munnawar and Sonali Bendre are all so chiled. I've been checking my Instagram, and it's full of positive messages. So ultimately it was a wise decision to do the show.

Fahad: At first, I was not keen to do the show. In fact, I initially rejected. But during my election campaigning, Swara was there with me. She stood rock-solid with me throughout the rallies and never complained about it. As a husband, I think it's my duty to support her comeback. And now, honestly, even I'm enjoying the show. I got a message from my friend, saying that we are giving out an example of true love, in a phase where people are afraid of getting married. I think this sums it up.

Q. After this show, you will be approached for other reality shows, like Bigg Boss? Are you guys up for it?

Swara: Main Bigg Boss nahi karugi. I've already told him ki tumhe jaana hai toh jao, main nahi jaungi. I'm a fan of Bigg Boss, a regular watcher, but I can't stay in there. Kya hi baatein hongi ya kya jhagde karenge? Agni pariksha chalegi, par Bigg Boss nahi (laughs). Also, I'm sure after PPAP, Fahad will get many offers from reality shows.

Fahad: No, no, I'm not interested in other reality shows, especially in Bigg Boss, because there we get captive for weeks and months. I have to be there for my people, my family. I can't leave my work for so many days. Also, I don't think I would be able to live without my family for so long. Haan, but in future, one show that I really like to do is Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Q. Swara, you said that you're getting many positive messages on SM. Is it a pleasant surprise for you, as netizens are more open to criticism and trolling, and you have experienced that?

Swara: See, it's not that I always get trolled for my statements. I have been getting positive feedback, replies, and comments for years. I made some good connections, friends across the globe, due to social media. Yes, the negativity sells more, and it attracts eyeballs. But a show like this does make you realise that there is positivity as well. I have to admit that it made me happy to see all these positive replies.

Q. Fahad, even you have been targeted with negativity and trolling, what's your take on it, especially after the show?

Fahad: I tend to look at the positive side only. I ignore such mean comments, because it does affect me, especially when I was starting out. But now I've developed a thick skin to these nameless people. It's better to ignore hate and acknowledge the love.

