Exclusive: Smart Jodi's Monalisa reveals co-contestants Bhagyashree-Himalaya give her marriage goals

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot have been regarded as one of the power-couples in television. But do you know who inspires Monalisa? Who are setting the couple goals for the duo? As Monalisa and Vikrant are showcasing their seamless chemistry in the reality show 'Smart Jodi,' the actress spoke to DNA exclusively and shared that her co-contestants, actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya inspires her.

Talking about 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress' marriage, Monalisa said, "Bhagyashree ma'am inspires me. She's been happily married for 33 years, and they have such beautiful children... I really look upon them." Monalisa further added, "Even after going through family refusal, she understood the value of love, of her husband, and stood by it. I'm sure that even her husband has equally supported her throughout their journey. So, their story has left a lasting impression on me."

Monalisa says that somewhere around, she relates to the actress, and believes that Vikrant has been very supportive of her. "I wish to live the journey of love and commitment like ma'am. She has a positive attitude towards life. She keeps smiling, and all these factors make me wish that Vikrant and I should be like them."

Talking about Bhagyashree, on this show, the actress revealed that her parents were against their marriage, and her parents didn't attend her wedding. Bhagyashree even added that when she talked to her parents about getting married to Himalaya, they refused. Bhagyashree holds herself and continue saying, "Maa baap ke bacho ke liye sapne hote hai lekin bacho ke apne sapne bhi hote hai.. kabhi kabhi hume unhe unke sapne jeene dena chaiye, kyuki akhir mein woh unki zindagi hai jo unhe jeeni hai."