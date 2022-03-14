Exclusive: 'Smart Jodi' contestant Vikraant Singh reveals what he would like to change about his wife Monalisa

'Smart Jodi,' which debuted with a high TRP, has quickly become a fan favourite, with viewers enjoying the show's cute banter and challenges. Monalisa and Vikraant Singh appear on the show and have received a lot of positive feedback from their fans. On the show, the two are praised for their connection. Vikraant highlighted one thing about Monalisa that he would like to change and one thing that he adores in an exclusive interview with DNA.

While speaking with us, Vikraant stated that many people believe Monalisa is the same person she appears to be on-screen, but he refuted this notion, stating that Monalisa is simple and innocent, which is one of the qualities he admires in his ladylove. He said she defines the word simplicity and is ‘bholi bhali.’ He also said that every person would want a girl who is innocent, well-known, and beautiful and Monalisa is the epitome of all three.

When asked whether there is anything in her that he dislikes or would like to change, he says she is an emotionally driven person. She is frequently influenced by what others say, and this is something he wishes to change in her. He also advised her not to be easily affected and to live her life to the utmost. Vikraant said that Monalisa does not like people who lie and he regularly tells her that she should only be affected by people who hold major importance to her.

Talking about the show, he said that they are having a lot of fun on the set. The reason is that the show is not scripted and they behave the way they are in real life.

While talking about his competition in the show, he stated that they do not perceive anyone as a competitor at this time. However, he did say that because he is acing the games and giving it his all on stage with Monalisa, the other jodis perceive him and Monalisa as viable competitors on the show. He went on to say that he often tells his ladylove not to inform anyone if she is afraid.

He proclaims to be a sportsman and says that he has always been taught not to exhibit his weakness in front of others. People like Bhagyashree, Ankita Lokhande, and others are his buddies, he adds, but they believe their tasks will be made more difficult if Monalisa and Vikraant play against them. He concluded his response by noting that, for the time being, he is not afraid of any jodi and is enjoying the game.