Exclusive: 'Smart Jodi' contestant Monalisa talks about qualities she dislikes about husband Vikraant

Actress Monalisa and her husband Vikraant Singh Rajpoot are showcasing their compatibility with 'Smart Jodi.' The duo has become one of the strongest jodi of the show, and they are hailed for their being real, frank, and honest. While speaking exclusively to DNA, Monalisa revealed what makes their jodi so real and successful. "Right from the start of our relationship, we have been honest towards each other. We understand each other inside out, there is an unexplainable bond that we share. Maybe that's what transcends into the screen as well."

Like other couples, even Monalisa and Vikraant get into arguments and she shared how she handle such heated moments. "We do get into arguments, and we had such rough days. But then I tend to move on and let go of the argument. I don't take grudges to heart, and carry them for days. I let it go." However, the actress did confess that after a disagreement, Monalisa waits for Vikraant to break the ice. "When I get upset, I don't talk to him, and I wait for him to engage the conversation. I like to get pampered by him, and after such heated moments, I look upon Vikraant to take the first step."

The 'Nazar' actress even shares that Vikraant isn't much into cleanliness, and he sometimes acts like a child. "I'm particular about cleanliness and keeping things at the right place. Vikraant has a shorthand in keeping the surroundings clean, and that's what irks me. Also sometimes, he behaves like a child. I literally have to cuddle him and explain things as we explain little kids." If Vikrant has shortcomings, he also has some exceptional qualities. "Vikraant knows me better than myself. Even without saying, he understands my thoughts, my feelings, and my opinions. She further added that Vikraant had always been serious about her, and even when the concept of 'live-in' wasn't accepted whole-heartedly, they took the decision to move in, as Vikraant has won her trust, and from the start, he had been serious about their relationships.