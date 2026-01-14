Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen politics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Shakti Anand opens up the revolution in television after pandemic, how male-driven shows are also being conceptulised, and the success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Actor Shakti Anand, popularly known for playing Hemant Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, hosting the iconic Crime Patrol, and now reprising his role in Kyunki 2, is now also leading another family drama, Mahadev & Sons. The new show is a rarity as it conveys the plot from the men's perspective. As the show premiered on Colors, Shakti joins DNA India for an exclusive chat.

Q: Mahadev & Sons is a rare kind of television offering, especially because it’s male-led. How did you view this opportunity as the main lead?

A: Honestly, it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Jab mujhe June–July ke around is show ke baare mein pata chala, I was genuinely very happy. From the very beginning, I was told that I was their first choice. At the same time, there were discussions around Kyunki, and since it was the same broadcaster, the understanding was clear—we’ll adjust things whenever needed. Letting go of a show like this would have been foolish. I was very clearly told that this show is to me what Animal was to Ranbir Kapoor—a completely male-driven narrative, full of conviction. Aur sach bolun, kaun Animal jaisi opportunity chhodta hai? As an actor, I was thrilled, and I said yes immediately.

Q: Television for decades has largely been female-driven—saas-bahu dramas and household politics. Shows like this are still rare. How do you see that shift?

A: You’re absolutely right. Since the mid-90s, television has been dominated by kitchen politics—saas, bahu, nanad, devrani-jethani, daal mein paani ka glass, petrol nikaalna, khali cooker chadana wohi sab. Humne yeh hi dekha hai saalon tak. In such an environment, when a show comes along that looks at life from a male perspective with grounded storytelling, it naturally stands out. I genuinely feel fortunate to be part of a show like this, because these narratives are still not attempted very often on television.

Q: As an actor, how do you look at this phase now? Do you think it’s an exciting time, especially with changing content sensibilities?

A: I think it’s a brilliant time for actors, especially young and upcoming ones. Even for me, this is the first time I’m doing something like this. A rural setting, real struggle, understated emotions—yahaan hero aankhon se kam aur apni zindagi se zyada baat karta hai. You’re playing someone from a very humble background—an orphan, no parents, no privilege—who eventually becomes a successful businessman. OTT ke aane ke baad, such stories became mainstream. Otherwise, in the 80s and 90s, these were topics reserved for parallel cinema—actors like Naseer sahab, Om Puri ji, people from NSD. Aaj Panchayat jaise shows ke heroes slippers aur simple kapdon mein bhi heroes hain, and that’s a massive shift.

Q: Earlier, the idea of a “hero” was very fixed.

A: Bilkul. Early 2000s mein hero ka matlab tha—sleek, clean-shaven, abs hone chahiye, ek set image honi chahiye. Aaj stubble hai, messy hair hai, phir bhi hero hai. Yeh shift sirf audience ka nahi hai, actors ke liye bhi ek bilkul naya genre open karta hai.

Q: There’s also a larger social thought that we don’t celebrate men’s contributions enough, especially fathers. Do you think Mahadev & Sons addresses that gap?

A: Yeh narrative kaafi purana hai. Filmon aur TV mein aksar father ko ya toh thief dikhaya gaya, ya drunkard—jo kuch nahi karta. Maa hamesha sacrifice ki moorat hoti hai. Yeh ek long-standing storytelling pattern raha hai. But things are changing now. Naye writers aa rahe hain, naye perspectives aa rahe hain. Ab hum sirf bungalows aur glamour tak limited nahi hain—rural stories, basic realities bhi explore ho rahi hain.

“Mere pass maa hai”, ke saath-saath “Mere pass baap hai” bhi equally important hai. Father strict ho sakta hai, lekin woh pyaar bhi karta hai—bas alag tareeke se. Obedience aur honesty ke beech ka jo conflict hota hai father-son ke beech, Mahadev & Sons usse honestly portray karta hai.

Q: You often talk about a paradigm shift in content. Do you feel audiences are ready for this change?

A: Bilkul. Main ek chhota sa incident share karta hoon. Hamare dhobi ne ek din mujhse poocha, “Yeh kaunsa character hai jo aap kar rahe ho?” He told me he’s been watching the show because “yeh hamari kahaani lagti hai.” That’s when it really hit me that a shift is happening. Aaj ek aadmi remote utha ke apna show dekh sakta hai, kyunki usko apni zindagi screen pe dikh rahi hai—apna father, apna uncle, apni duniya.

Q: Finally, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi crossed over 160 episodes and received a strong audience response. How do you look at this reception? Did you have any doubt about the audience's acceptance of the show?

A: Mujhe shuru se hi yakeen tha ki Kyunki 2 jabhi aayega, chalega, because it is deeply relatable. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, TV ke history mein iska naam golden letters mein likha jaayega. Nostalgia is a very powerful emotion. But at the same time, today’s audience wants honesty and relevance. Agar emotion ke saath evolved storytelling ho, toh magic aaj bhi ho sakta hai. Hats off to Ekta Kapoor, who was convinced ki chahe jisko bhi saamne le aao, bhale 20 saal kyu na ho jaye ek kahani ko, but main yeh show la rahi hoon, and yeh chalega hi. It’s a very exciting phase to be part of television—jahaan legacy bhi hai aur evolution bhi. And honestly, that balance excites me the most.