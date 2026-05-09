Exclusive: Shagun Sharma on overcoming fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, getting extreme reactions for Kyunki 2, Smriti Irani's advice for reality show

Shagun Sharma is geared up to face her biggest fears with Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In the exclusive interaction, Shagun also discussed the reactions she got from her family and the netizens' extreme feedback for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Actress Shagun Sharma, popularly known as Pari from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is excited to bag her first reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Ahead of their shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, Shagun joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her thoughts on the show, her career trajectory, and reactions from her real and reel family about participating in the stunt-reality show.

Q: What is your strategy for Khatron Ke Khiladi?

A: I'll push my limits. I'll come out of my comfort zone. And I'm going to do things in this show that will shock my family, my friends, and the audience. And it'll shock me as well.

Q: What are your phobias or fears that you want to overcome?

A: I have a phobia of heights, which I'll definitely try to overcome. And second, according to the show's pattern, as I've seen in the past, they give a lot of electric shocks. So, that's something that I'm afraid of.

Because we've experienced heights somewhere in life. We've experienced water as well. But getting electricuted is something that I've never experienced. Yes, it's controlled in the show. And they take utmost care of how much to give and how much not to give. You can't experience this in real life.

Also read: Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rubina Dilaik admits leaving twins for show is her biggest fear: 'Now I understand my mother better'

Q: Taking out time for a reality show from your busy schedule of a daily soap comes with a lot of sacrifice as well, your thoughts?

A: I wanted to do something new, because for a long time, I was doing only fiction. There was nothing new that I was trying. So, when I got the call for Khatron Ke Khiladi, I realised it's not a very long format show.

So, I thought this was a show for which I could try. Of course, for me to do this show, a lot of people had to agree. First, the Khatron Ke team had to agree. After that, Balaji Telefilms had to agree. Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am had to agree. So, I feel that a lot of things had to come together for me to be a part of the show. I took it as a sign that this was supposed to happen, and it's happening at the right moment.

Q: Can we expect that you're going to balance also between fiction and reality shows?

A: Yes, because I don't want to quit acting. I love acting. I love being on set, and I love playing characters. So, that is something I would not want to take away from myself.

Q: Would you do Bigg Boss?

A: Yeah! I always go with a 'Never say never' attitude.

Also read: Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, how Bigg Boss win changed his life, making amends with Farrhana Bhatt, calling out haters

Q: Your character Pari in Kyunki 2 went from negative to positive. How do you look at the extreme reactions of the audience, dropping hate messages on your social media?

A: Yeah, I feel as an actor, this is a part and parcel of life. But today we are actually here for Khatron Ke Khiladi, and I would really like to talk about that more. Daily soap is something I've always been doing since I got into acting. But Khatron Ke Khiladi is very new to me.

Q: Do you agree that Kyuki 2 has given you the highest peak?

A: Definitely. I think this (Khatron Ke Khiladi) happened because of that (Kyunki).

Q: What was the reaction from your real family and from your real family?

A: The reaction of both was actually very similar. They were like, "What are you doing? What will she do?" And I was like, 'I'm doing this'. My real family, mom, dad, and all, they were like, "You're scared of everything. How are you gonna do this?" I replied, "Aren't you supposed to motivate me? I can do it."

They said, " Don't let yourself get hurt." My mom said if you get scared, quit the show (laughs).

On the set, everybody has been very, very supportive. They're like, just be careful. Do not leave the stunt halfway. Complete it. Even if you complete it a little late, just complete the stunt. Smriti ma'am told me, "Humara naam roshan karna."