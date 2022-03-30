Exclusive: Saisha Shinde regrets misbehaving with Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp, says 'she's the owner'

Fashion Designer and Lock Upp's ex-contestant Saisha Shinde has finally spoken about her spat with reality show host Kangana Ranaut. Saisha was evicted by Kangana after an ugly spat over the former's unacceptable behaviour in the show. While speaking to DNA India exclusively, Saisha regretted her tiff with Kangana and said, "I definitely regret that I make Kanagana angry, I want to apologise to Kangana, she deserves the respect, and no one can't talk to her like that." Shinde further explained, "I agree with what Kangana said on the show, this is her jail, she's the owner, and by that logic, we are the employees. In professional terms, no one can't disrespect their employer in such a manner."

Although Saisha regret her fight with Kangana, she explained her side and said that her outburst was real. "Agar mera gussa real raha hai, meri dosti real rahi hai, mera pyaar real raha hai. Toh mera gussa bhi real hoga. I am one of the most real contestants on the show. If I had any complaints, issues, or problems, then I think it should have been put across, that is not disrespectful. I regret the fact that I lost my calm, made her furious and disappointed her." Shinde continued, "On every judgement day, I used to make her laugh and she used to crack jokes with me. So, I felt bad with the way I got evicted from the show, disappointing her and myself." Saisha believes that if she gets another chance to go inside the house, she will apologise to Ranaut, repent her mistake, and come out with a clean slate.

On the show, Saisha had been seen constantly complaining about the food items being provided in less quantity. She also rudely behaved with the guards of the jail. When Kangana asked for justification, Saisha replied: "I won't apologize, do whatever you want" Her answer infuriated Kangana and she called her the weakest contestant in the show. "I think you are the most irresponsible and weak contestant in the show and I can get 50 other contestants," said Kangana. After listening to this, Saisha started packing her bag by saying: "I am not leaving the show, Kangana is evicting me."