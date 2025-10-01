Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'

Aahana Kumra opens up about her bittersweet experience with Rise and Fall. She applauds Pawan Singh, Arush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, and slams Dhanashree Verma for playing dirty.

Actress Aahana Kumra, best known for her performances in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Khuda Hafiz, made her debut in the reality show format with Rise and Fall. After spending over three weeks, juggling between the mansion and the basement, as a ruler-worker, Aahana got evicted from the show, based on the audience's votes. Soon after the eviction, Aahana joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing the good and bad aspects of the show.

Aahana Kumra on her experience with Rise and Fall

This was my first reality show, and it's the most difficult show ever. It's like other reality shows (like Bigg Boss) on steroids. Every day, they will throw something at you. Every day you'll be in a situation where you're made to believe that 'Am I doing the right thing?' Why is this person so horrible, and on the next day, suddenly it becomes good? I felt like I was in a schizophrenic kind of format, where I hate someone, then the next day I like that person, the third day I have to work with that person. Rise and Fall is, without any doubt, one of the toughest reality shows I've experienced, and it's a reflection of life. People are not good or bad. You can't label someone. You have to accept people for who they are, learn how to work with them, learn what you want to take from them and unlearn what you don't want to take from them.

Aahana on the good and bad surprises of Rise and Fall

The pleasant surprise for me was Arush Bhola. At first, I thought he's moohfat, brash. But when I went down to the basement, he surprised me. He's so sweet. He never went personal, like others did. He never holds any personal grudge, and he lives up to his name 'Bhola', which means innocent. He's a simple, clean-hearted boy.

Aahana Kumra on Dhanashree Verma

If Dhana had just come and spoken to me about the issues she had, rather than speaking mean things about me, I would appreciate her. Ek tarf aap dikha rahi hai ki aap meri best friend banna chahti hai, dusri tarf as a woman, you tried to pin me down. She went on to call me 'irritating, pagal'. I'm still clueless about her behaviour, but I won't watch the show for it.

Aahana Kumra on holding grudges

Many things have been said about me. But it would be stupid to hold this forever. I was cornered by almost everyone in the house, and no one stood in my support. This has been in my real life as well. However, I don't base my life on opinions made by 15 people whom I met a week ago. Had it been the case, I wouldn't have survived so long in this industry.

Aahana Kumar on Pawan Singh

Before leaving, I met everyone and apologised for hurting anyone unintentionally. I expected the same from a few, but only Pawan Singh had the guts to walk to me and say 'sorry'. Despite the fact that he's a superstar, he understands that it is okay to apologise. That's why he has earned stardom. He truly deserves it.

Aahana Kumra on why Dhanashree is unworthy to win Rise

(Laughs) I don't think Dhanashree deserves to win the show. She's playing a game, coming and speaking about her personal life, and that's not the show. I've never used any words for her. I've never labelled her. In fact, she has said derogatory things to me. If she had any problem with me, she should have discussed it.

When I was leaving the show, I still went to her and said 'sorry'. At that time, she was like 'Aap kaise hai?' 'Aap theek toh hai na?' You don't need to fake it, taking a high road of morals, koi Miss India, Mother Teresa, ya sant banne nahi aaya hai. Sab apni game khel rahe hai, sab ek dusre ki burai kar rahe hai. Before leaving, Aahana reveals that she'll soon be busy with her production ventures and is pretty excited about the new phase of her career.