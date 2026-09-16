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Exclusive | Rise and Fall 2: Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Gautami Kapoor to join Virender Sehwag's show? Here's what we know

The new season of Rise and Fall will be streaming soon, and former cricketer Virender Sehwag has replaced Ashneer Grover as the host.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 01:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | Rise and Fall 2: Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Gautami Kapoor to join Virender Sehwag's show? Here's what we know
Ronit Roy, Virendra Sehwag, Gautami Kapoor (Image source: Instagram, IMDb)
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Rise and Fall 2: The popular captive reality show will soon be returning with the second season, and we got some interesting scoop about the contestants of the upcoming show. For the unversed, Rise and Fall is the Indian adaptation of the British reality format of the same name, created by Studio Lambert. Popular entrepreneur Ashneer Grover hosted the first season, and Arjun Bijlani walked away with the title. For the 2nd season, Ashneer won't be returning, and former cricketer Virendra Sehwag has replaced him. 

Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, and Gautami Kapoor to join the show? 

Speaking about the contestants, DNA has exclusively learned that the Roy brothers, Ronit and Rohit, and Gautami Kapoor have been approached to participate in the show. However, they haven't responded to the offer yet. If the Roy brothers sign the show, their dynamics will be out there in public. This will probably the second time, they will appear on the screen. Last time, they were seen in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.  Speaking about Gautami, her husband, Ram Kapoor, was last seen in Lock Upp 2. If she will join the show, it will be intriguing to know her side of the story, and reaction to controversies realated to the couple. 

About Rise and Fall 2

Virendra Sehwag will make his debut as a reality show host with Rise and Fall 2. The first promo of the second season is out, and went viral in no time. The promo presents Rise and Fall as a game where contestants can gain or lose power at any point. Sehwag puts his own spin on the idea that every rise can eventually be followed by a fall while introducing the unpredictable nature of the competition.

The second season will be set across two very different spaces — a luxurious penthouse and a basement. Rise and Fall 2 will be soon streaming on Amazon MX Player.

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