Exclusive: Rajiv Adatia reveals his biggest competitor in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia, who won millions of hearts with his performance in the controversial reality show, is now busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in South Africa. He often shares videos and photos from Cape Town on Instagram.

During his stint in Big Boss 15, Rajiv made headlines for being the most entertaining contestant of the season. Without a doubt, he made netizens laugh and they loved watching him on the show. Interestingly, he is all set to impress us with some dangerous stunts as he is now part of Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

While speaking to DNA, Rajiv talked about his upcoming stunt-based reality show and revealed who is his biggest competition. On being asked about the show, he stated, “Khatron Ke Khiladi was offered to me when I left Bigg Boss, the day I left Big Boss. I said yes to the show without thinking as they were really keen on having me in the show. I wanted to do this show as it is one of the biggest shows on TV.”

He revealed, “when I came out of Bigg Boss, I got a call saying that you are going to Khatron Ke Khiladi and I was the first contestant to be locked for the show. My reply was very simple, see I have a thyroid issue and I was trying my best to lose as much weight as I could. I lost 17 kgs in Bigg Boss. When I came out, I was working on myself. But that is one thing. No matter how much you prepare for this show, you can’t really prepare that much because you don’t know what stunts coming your way, and you don’t know what will happen next. There are people in the show who are training so hard, even they find it difficult as there are extreme stunts. There are very extreme stunts.”

While talking about the stunts, he said, “I have also surprised myself in this show. It is something you have to see as this show is a roller coaster. Believe me, the dynamics of the show are so extreme that you will definitely see sides of me and even you will be shocked.”

Rajiv revealed how much he is afraid of animals and reptiles. He said, “who is not afraid of animals and reptiles, everyone is afraid of them. You don’t know what reptiles can do. If someone asks me ‘aaj tereko lizard ke saath stunt karna hai’ toh I know but this show gives you such animals that you will be like ‘what’. And then you will look at it for 5 minutes ki kahin kaat to nahi degi (you will observe it for five minutes and think if it will bite). You have to prepare your mind in a very calm manner because they are not the same animals. Obviously, they are human-friendly, but they are wild and they can bite you at any time. You cannot predict what they can do to you.”

Rajiv also talked about his experience of shooting stunts with animals as he said, "I have fair share animals so far, I have tough tough animals. I have lions also, can you believe this?”

On being asked about his biggest competition, Rajiv replied, “I am my own competition. In every task, I have been competing with myself.” He explained as he has to manage time, he has to perform stunts so it is about your competition by your own self. Rajiv mentioned that this season each and every contestant is very strong and he can’t even explain how strong they are.

Referring to his friendship with Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss, Rajiv stated, “I am a kind of person who is fun-loving. I don’t judge people by their personalities. On this show, I am friends with everybody. I am having so much fun on this show. I love the bond I am sharing with Faisu (Faisal Shaikh). He is a little brother to me. I am bonding with everybody in the show.”

While talking about his tasks in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, he said, “Bigg Boss me toh alag hi scene tha, task ke beech me injury ho jaati thi becaue hum group me the. But yaha generally induvial stunts hote hai and sometimes pair me bhi hote hai. Lekin yha chott mere khud ki vjy se lagti hai kyuki meri hi galti hoti hai. (I used to get injured during tasks in Bigg Boss because we were in groups. But here you have to perform stunts individually. You are responsible if you get hurt.)

“But this show is something very extraordinary and something which will show you your different side but it is something which is definitely my doing and kisi aur ka doing nahi hai but this is definitely a show to watch. Especially if you are liking fun entertainment, watch for me,” he concluded.