Exclusive: Raakh child actor Vivaan Sharma admits he got 'frightened' by Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, calls violent scenes 'exhauting' to shoot

14-year-old Vivaan Sharma joins DNA India, sharing his experience of shooting the difficult scenes in Raakh and how it affected him.

Child actor Vivaan Sharma, who played Sahil Arora in the crime thriller series Raakh, has opened up about cracking the gruesome, violent scenes, how much time it took him to overcome the traumatic shooting, and what the prep for his character entailed. For the unversed, the Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre-starrer dark drama is inspired by the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa case. This crime involved the kidnapping and brutal murder of two teenagers in New Delhi, an incident that deeply traumatized India and fundamentally altered how the country viewed child safety in public spaces. In the show, Vivaan, along with Divya, play the young teenage victims, who are mercilessly murdered by Babu and Rajjo (Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav), based on Ranga and Billa. Vivaan Sharma joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, revealing it all.

Vivaan admits he was frightened by on-screen Ranga aur Billa

The show's backdrop, the brutal crime scene involving both kids, is hard to watch. Ask 14-year-old Vivaan if he got frightened by the authentic, horrific performances of Akash and Ramandeep. He replies, "Shoot karte waqt jis tarike se Akash bhaiya aur Ramandeep bhaiya ne perform kiya, it was fabulous. Saamne wala jab itne intensity se perform karta hai, toh it helps us to perform better. That was really helpful, and yes, frightening as well. I was even angry with them. It was just a feeling I cannot express at that. It was overwhelming." Vivaan further adds that he even cried after hearing the script. "When I was reading it for the first time, I was in tears, and my mother also got emotional reading it."

Not nightmares, but Vivaan had daydreams about Raakh?

After the shoot, did Vivaan have nightmares about the violent incident he shot for? Vivaan reveals, "I didn't get nightmares, but daydreamed about the horrendous crime about it must have been for those two kids who got killed. On set, it was exhausting, but after watching it on the screen, it validated me as an actor." Vivaan concludes, revealing that he plans to make acting a full-fledged career, but won't compromise on his academics as well.