Exclusive: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Naagin 7, comparison with Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, losing Bigg Boss 16: 'I’m focused on...'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opened up about leading Naagin 7, being compared with Mouni Roy and Tejasswi Prakash, and even discussed why she didn't do any other TV show after Bigg Boss 16. At last, she also revealed if she's still upset about losing Bigg Boss 16.

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, has finally returned to TV with Naagin 7. Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show was started by Mouni Roy, followed by Tejasswi Prakash. With Naagin 7, Priyanka has taken the bigger challenge of leading the popular drama, which will lead to comparisons with the former lead actresses of the franchise. As the show premiered on Colors, Priyanka joined for an exclusive interaction, revealing it all.

Q. How do you look upon this opportunity? Do you think it’s a big shoe to fill after Mouni Roy and Tejasswi?

A: I look at this opportunity with a lot of gratitude and excitement. Naagin is an iconic franchise, and Mouni and Tejasswi have set very high benchmarks. I truly respect that legacy, but at the same time, I’m focused on bringing my own individuality and honesty to the character.

Q. Is it true that you were offered this role before Bigg Boss 16, and Ekta just came and selected you?

A: No, that’s not true. I got this opportunity while I was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. That’s when this role came to me, and that’s how the journey really started.

Q. After Bigg Boss, we didn’t see you much on TV shows apart from Udaariyaan. Was that a conscious decision, or were opportunities difficult to grab?

A: It was definitely a conscious decision. After Bigg Boss, I wanted to be very mindful about the work I chose. I didn’t want to rush into projects just for visibility. I believe in quality over quantity, and Naagin is that project for me. In between, I also did Dus June Ki Raat and some really good music videos. I was working consistently, but I didn’t want to rush into anything.

Q. It took two years. Were you restless during this phase?

A: I wouldn’t say I was restless in a negative way. I was very active and disciplined. I used to plan my entire day and keep myself occupied, so in that sense, yes, I was constantly doing something. But emotionally, I was calm. I utilised this time to grow and become stronger mentally and physically.

Q. Are you a little upset that the Bigg Boss 16 title couldn’t be yours, especially since your fans were rooting for you?

A: Of course, winning would have been special, but I don’t carry any disappointment. The love and support I received from my fans is far bigger than any trophy. That journey gave me immense love, respect, and a strong connection with the audience, and that means everything to me.