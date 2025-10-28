FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Television

TELEVISION

Exclusive | Nehal Chudasama admits Amaal Mallik ABUSED Farrhana Bhatt, calls Tanya Mittal 'crazy psychopath'

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Nehal Chudasama opend up about baisedness in Bigg Boss 19, and admitted that Amaal Mallik did call Farrhana Bhatt 'ra*di ki beti'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 05:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | Nehal Chudasama admits Amaal Mallik ABUSED Farrhana Bhatt, calls Tanya Mittal 'crazy psychopath'
Nehal Chudasama
After spending 9 weeks in the house, actor, model Nehal Chudasama got evicted from Bigg Boss 19. Soon after the double eviction, Nehal joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her thoughts about her journey and the favouritism she sensed inside the house. Speaking about her exit, Nehal asserted, "My eviction is not just, but it's devastating. Even in the house... so we do discuss with each other, 'aapko kya lagta hai kaun jayega?' Everyone was pretty sure that Pranit (More) would get evicted."

Calling her journey a 'rollercoaster' ride, Nehal admitted that she's happy with her journey, but regrets a few instances. Ask her to delve further, and she revealed, "I really wanted to call out 'doglapan' of Amaal Mallik. I wish I could have. Before I went to the secret room, Amaal was friendly with me, but after I went inside the secret room, Amaal showed another side. He started saying rubbish about me 'arey bahut overreact karti thi. Bakwas thi and all. Bewakoofi wali harkat ki hai'. Even recently, he told Tanya that I was instigating her against him. And when Salman asked me about it in Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal backed out, saying he didn't understand. So yeah, he flipped instantly." 

Nehal further added that Amaal didn't only bitched about her, but also about his close friends, including Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri. "Woh ja-ja kar logon ko bol rahe the, toh yeh doglapan nahi toh kya hai."

Nehal also spoke about sensing favouritism in the BB house, and added, "Kabhi-kabhi andar lagta tha ki biased cheezein ho rahi hai. Tanya Mittal ko bahut favour kiya gaya hai, bhale jo bhi reason ho. Mujh pe Weekend Ka Vaar hota tha, but Abhishek ko pyaar se bola jaata tha. Toh yes, yeh toh maine ghar mein dekha hai."

Watch Nehal Chudasama's rant about Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt

One of the most infamous moments in the Bigg Boss house was Amaal's outburst on Farrhana Bhatt, where he went on to call her 'ra*di ki beti'. Ever since that clip went out, Amaal has been getting bashed for his foul mouth. However, there was a section of netizens who defended the composer, saying he addressed Farrhana as 'Annabelle ki beti'. Now, Nehal admitted that Amaal had abused Farrhana and revealed. "I was there, and I did display my discontent to Amaal very loudly. It has not been shown; I don't know why. But I didn't remain silent and objected to it. Yeh baat agar kisi ko bhi kaha hota, toh I would have reacted loudly, and Farrhana toh meri jaan hai, toh of course maine stand liya." 

At last, Nehal openly admitted his dislike of Tanya Mittal. "Tanya is manipulative, narcissistic, delusional, psychopath. She's crazy. I don't like her. Woh rishte todne mein maahir hai."

