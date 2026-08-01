Exclusive: Mini Mathur SLAMS Aly Goni, Arslan Goni in Alliance, Vanshaj Singh put THIS contestant at risk

As Alliance is nearing it's grand finale, Mini Mathur loses her cool and blasts Aly Goni and Arslan Goni.

Alliance is marching toward its finale, and the stakes are getting bigger; betrayals are getting meaner, leading to heated conversations. Before Saturday's episode hits Prime Video, we bring you exclusive scoop on what to expect from the upcoming episode. At present, Kushal Tandon is the ace of the game, and his gameplay has irked other allies. However, in the new episode, we see how Vanshaj Singh turns the tables, which leads to a heated confrontation between Mini Mathur and Aly and Arslan Goni.

Vanshaj Singh puts Aly Goni in danger

The young lad Vanshaj surprises everyone when he gets the special power to put an ally at risk. However, he shocks everyone when he names Aly Goni, and he puts him on the list of 'to be deleted'. When Aly is nominated, there are a lot of confrontations — why did he do it, what did he do, and everything around it.

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Mini comes in defence of Vanshaj, lashes out at Aly and Arslan

While Vanshaj was getting slammed for his decision, it comes to Mini; she starts defending herself — why is someone taking one shot, why did he do it — and she ends up having a basic back and forth. Arslan gets involved and argues with Mini. She says, "Arslan, I am not talking to you. I am not talking to you,” and keeps repeating it. Arslan responds, "But I am talking to you, right? I am a player. I can have my opinion. I will say what I need to say, so let me complete that."

Mini Mathur literally loses her cool. She just blasts off, stands up, and starts fiercely defending herself and her team. She immediately stands up — very assertive, almost in shock — and says, “Okay, now you want to talk to me? Now I will talk to you first." She stands up in anger and extra zest and then goes on to explain the whole situation — that when you did this first, you did that, and so on. Mini's behaviour leaves others shocked. Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video.