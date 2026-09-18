Exclusive | Manasi Parekh on Chumbak, working with ensamble cast, reuniting with family after Nepal floods: 'I feel this is my rebirth'

Manasi Parekh opens up about working in an ensamble cast, what are the similarities and differences of her Chumbak character, and what is her biggest takeaway after escaping from life-threatening Nepal floods.

Q: What pulled you towards Chumbak? Describe the camaraderie with other actors, JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, on set.

A: This show is like no other show I have seen on OTT in a long time! So happy, funny, positive, with old-school sitcom vibes which are totally missing in other shows! And of course, the most important part of the whole show is the makers, Atish Kapadia and JD bhai. They are masters of their content, and Atishbhai is a genius maker. It was a no-brainer for me to say yes. When I heard the lineup of the actors and my character, I literally jumped out of my seat and said Let’s do it!

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A: All of us got together like a house on fire. When you normally have so many people in the cast, there are so many issues that can happen, but touchwood, it was one of the happiest sets I have been on. Where every day would start with food conversations and end with us cracking jokes and roasting each other. Neena Gupta ji has become such a close friend of us girls! We have a separate group, and we go out for dinners and films. Very, very grateful indeed.

Q: Which part of your Chumbak character is completely unlike you, and which part is uncomfortably similar?

A: Priyanka is a non-stop chatterbox. She never pauses between her sentences and can go on and on and on. I am not like that in real life. I am a very, very patient listener, in fact, and I only talk when I have to. I consider it to be a very energy-draining exercise to be constantly yapping.

Catch team Chumbak with Zee

But one thing that I have in common with Priyanka is that I have long mental checklists of my to-do lists for the day, and I am constantly finishing one thing after another. I never sit and am constantly on the go. I do have a little bit of a restless syndrome in me. Similar to her.

3) You recently escaped a grave disaster and returned to Mumbai from the Nepal floods. How was it seeing your family once again? Do you think we take our lives for granted?

A: Theoretically, we all know that life is too short and unpredictable. But when an incident happens to you, your whole perspective changes. I feel this is my rebirth, and I take every day as my new day.

Someone told me, 'Arey tum aa gayi ho, but dekh ke toh lag nahi raha ki kuch hua hai'. I was like, of course, because now I value what I have even more. I'm no longer taking any moment for granted. Chumbak is currently streaming on Netflix.