Exclusive: Lock Upp ex-contestant Saisha Shinde lashes out at Payal Rohatgi, calls her 'dogli'

Fashion designer, transwoman Saisha Shinde has ended her journey with Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp on a bitter note, and she regrets the end. However, she is furious with one of the co-contestant who has mocked Saisha for playing the 'transgender card.' Shinde and Payal Rohatgi were in the same team, and there were instances where they were at loggerheads. During the 'chakli' task, Payal and Saisha had a spat, and the former mocked Saisha for playing the 'transgender card' to survive in the game. Payal said this to Nisha Rawal, and the latter ignored it.

While speaking to DNA India, Saisha lashes out at Payal and revealed that the latter didn't even know the meaning of a 'transgirl.' Saisha said, "At first, Payal didn't even know about transgender. I have explained to Payal about the gender identity in the show. So, a person who doesn't know the meaning of the word, and then uses the same term as in a derogatory manner, against a person, shows ki woh kitni badi dogli hai." Saisha continued, "To survive in the show, she can do anything, and would go to any limit." The designer asserted that when the entire house was against Payal, she stood for her and educated, informed her about the LGBTQI community. Saisha even believes that expecting dignified gameplay from Payal is too much to expect from her.

Speaking of the LGBTQI community, Saisha revealed that she took the show to represent the community on such a massive platform. "The reason why I chose this show is to promote the community and tell the world about them. I wanted a strong representation of the community where people could understand that transgenders are like anyone of us. They like makeup, they want to look. So, I do have deep regret about the fact that I couldn't go further, and my journey ended on such a note." Saisha wanted to become the country's "First transwoman" winner of the reality show format.