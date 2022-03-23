Exclusive: 'Lock Upp' contestant Babita Phogat reacts on 'The Kashmir Files,' says 'yeh woh sachai hai...'

Celebrated wrestler-politician Babita Phogat ended her stint with reality show 'Lock Upp,' and after taking an exit from the show, the first thing she got to know about the outside world is the magnum success and impact of Vivek Agnihotri's latest blockbuster, 'The Kashmir Files.' While speaking to DNA exclusively, Babita shared her opinion on the film and said, "You can it a topical film, but I will call it the truth. The untold truth about the plight of people that were never discussed, questioned, and left ignored." Phogat further added, "There were people who have witnessed this dark phase, but they were silent about it. Yeh film ne unki chupi todne ka kaam kiya hai" (This film has awakened people).

Babita even added that as soon as she walked out of the reality show, she heard about the film from her family. "Main bahar aayi aur sabse phele mujhe mere parivar se yeh ('The Kashmir Files') jaanne ko mila aur mere sasur ne Monday ko ja kar yeh film dekhi, aur unhone mujhe bataya" (My father-in-law saw the film on Monday, and he shared the experience with me). Babita confirmed that the film is on the top of her to-do list. "I'm planning to watch the film in the next 3-4 days, and I would take as many people as possible with me for the film." Phogat continued, "I have heard a lot about the film, and I want to experience the pain and misery. I want to understand what happened, and how humanity suffered."

The Gold Medalist wrestler believes that the film impacts directly into the audience's conscience. "Yeh ek woh sachai hai, jo humne apne aakhon se dekhi, aur hum chup-chap dard ko sehan kar ke baith gaye. Na humne us par kuch bola, na react kiya, na hi humne rokne ki koshish ki" (This is one such truth we saw and suffered, but it was left ignored. We didn't say anything, we refuse to react, and we didn't even try to oppose it). The wrestler-politician further added, "Woh haalaat aaj bhi humare desh mein... bahut jagah par hai. Aisa nahi ki Kashmir ke andar hua, aur woh khatam ho gaye. Aaj bhi kai jagah par aisi cheezein ho rahi hai. Unko rokne ke liye, yeh film bahut zaroori thi. Woh logo ki aatma jagane ke liye (yeh film) bahut zaroorat thi" (It's not only about Kashmir, but there are also some parts of our country that are going through such a dreadful phase. This film comes with a strong opposing message to stop the atrocity. This movie hits the audience's conscience, and that really important).