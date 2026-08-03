Exclusive: Kushal Tandon admits to Zaid Darbar that he gets 'bored' in realtionship, Gauahar Khan's husband confesses he 'wanted to hate him, but...'

Kushal Tandon once dated Gauahar Khan, and now she's married to Zaid Darbar. In Alliance, they again got in a conversation related to their relationship, leading to some surprising revelations and confrontations.

When you have to face your partner's past lover, it gets awkward. At Alliance, Zaid Darbar has to live with his wife, Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend, Kushal Tandon. You can imagine what level of maturity both boys have shown. No matter how hard they try to run away, the past does come their way. In the upcoming episode, you will notice another interesting moment where Kushal reveals why he could never stick to a partner, leading to Zaid admitting that he wanted to hate Kushal for it.

Kushal Tandon admits getting bored in a relationship

After a daunting day with tasks and competition, Kushal had a fun conversation with Mini Mathur and Ruhee Dosani. Mini insists Kushal give him some gossip, and then she asks how long he has been in a relationship. The Beyhadh actor reveals, "Maximum 1 year, main jaldi bore ho jaata hoon." Zaid hears Kushal and comments, "Tu bore nahi hota, bhaag jata hai." Zaid retorts to Kushal's take on commitment. Kushal instantly tries to defuse the situation and adds, "Meri saari exes mahaan hai."

Zaid Darbar confesses he wanted to hate Kushal

The conversation further gets interesting when Kushal teases Zaid, saying, "Mujhe Zaid jaisi ladki chahiye, thakri wife, a tharka." Gauahar's husband and choreographer hits back, and adds, "I wanted to hate Kushal but I couldn't." For the unversed, Kushal met Gauahar at Bigg Boss 13, and they soon became the most-talked-about duo in the house. After the show, they dated for quite some time, but then moved on different paths. After Gauahar, Kushal also dated Shivangi Joshi, who's currently in Lock Upp: Sazaa ya Mazza.

Salman Khan enters Alliance for Sohail Khan

In the upcoming episode, we will also see Salman Khan making a guest appearance in the show. Salman enters Alliance to cheer his younger brother, Sohail Khan. After a heartfelt conversation, Salman wishes, "May the best ally win." Alliance grand finale is expected to air on August 5.