Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rubina Dilaik admits leaving twins for show is her biggest fear: 'Now I understand my mother better'

Rubina Dilaik will soon be heading for her second stint with Khatron Ke Khiladi, and this time she's going not only as an actress, but a headstrong mother, aiming to make her twins proud.

Actress Rubina Dilaik will soon be flying to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Darr ka Naya Daur. This will be Shakti actress' second stint with the stunt reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Ahead of her busy schedule, Rubina joins DNA India, sharing her thoughts on how different her attempt will be at the show. She also shares her heartfelt confession about leaving her twins behind due to the show and how she has evolved as a person after becoming a mother. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q: This is your second stint with Khatron Ke Khiladi. What are your thoughts?

A: How will I take care of my home when I am gone? See, after becoming a mother, it is a very different state of mind. And the expectations of what I will do there are absolutely woven around how my daughters will look at me when they grow up, and they see 'mumma was there and she was doing her stunts'. So, our thoughts are completely different. When I say that, there are a lot of decisions that I have to be mindful of. There is so much that I have to first figure out here in India, because I will be going on an international schedule to make sure that my daughters are absolutely fine here. So, you will see a different Rubina altogether.

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A: It is a second stint, but it is going to be altogether different. And that was also one of the reasons that I wanted to be a part of this show again, because what I was four years ago is definitely not the same. But how it is going to pan out for me, I am going to actually experience it on the field itself.

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Q: The new season will mix of old and new contestants. There is a mixture of actors and influencers. What's your take?

A: It is a beautiful mix. And I am looking forward to learning from each contestant who is there. You have Harsh, who is a stand-up comedian, and Ruhanika, who is the youngest. We have Jasmine, who is ruling the Punjabi industry. We have Ritwik Bhanjani. We have Karan Wahi, who is like, you know, they have done the seasons for, this is the third time they are doing it. We have Avika Gor, who is absolutely fearless, and she is a badass. We have Orry. He is such a, he is the influencer. So, we will get to learn from everyone. We will get to see a new stunt. It is going to be a great journey. And I can sense it now.

Q: What is more worrisome, performing stunts or leaving your kids behind for work?

A: The biggest fear is that I have to leave my kids and go. Other than that, no fear doesn't play anything because again, now I understand that, and I have immense respect for women who leave their kids, go out, live their dreams, come back home with a smile, yet being tired and yet taking care of their daughters. It is outstanding.

Q: How has life changed after becoming a mother?

A: Like yesterday, when I got back from work, my daughters were waiting for me at 10.30 pm, though they sleep at 9 o'clock. And when I got back, we spent one and a half hours, and then one of my daughters chose not to sleep throughout the night, and I have to be here early in the morning. So, I realized that I have a reservoir of energy which I can bring to my work, take it back home, not have enough sleep, but be back again and give all the interviews with the exact amount of energy that is required. So, that is the strength that a mother gains.

Q: Do you agree that kids do make your life better?

A: Very true. God gives you a paramount strength when he blesses you with children. Because children come with their own agendas, they are different human beings, and let's not mistake them for. For our generation, kids are a project of our lives. When we were kids, we were part of our parents' lives. But now kids are project of our lives. So, you may understand how important it is for us to be there achieving our dreams, yet taking care of our family and taking our families, so to speak, along with our dreams. It takes immense strength. It takes immense energy. So, God gives that strength to those who already have that strength instilled.

Q: When we become parents, we understand our parents better. Do you agree?

A: Absolutely, I was a complete rebel. And my mother always said, 'Jab tu maa banegi, tab tujhe pata chalega'. I kept laughing. I thought I would be a cool mother. It doesn't matter to me. I am going to live my life. I will have great dreams. Now I understand my mother better. And today you and I are sitting, and what we are discussing is kids. So, you understand the value of your parents more when you become a parent. And I think that's how nature wants to teach us a lesson. That nothing is beyond or above families. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will be coming soon on Colors and JioHotstar.