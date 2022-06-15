Exclusive: Jannat Zubair opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, says 'I won't be doing daily soaps'

Jannat Zubair

Actress and social media sensation Jannat Zubair Rahmani is still best remembered for her show Phulwa. She has made a successful career out of television and continued to charm her audience with Tu Aashiqui. However, the actress has moved on from the daily soaps, and she has no plans to make a return.

Currently, Jannat is shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and this will mark her return to TV after four years. However, during an exclusive interaction with DNA, Jannat revealed that she is not keen on doing daily soaps anymore, and she would explore other mediums. Jannat said, "I hope that I won't keep my fans waiting for so long. Having said that, this is my first reality show, but I am not going to do television...daily soaps anymore." She explained it further, "This (KKK) is not a daily soap, this is a reality show, which has thrill, adventure, action and everything. So when you talk about returning to TV, daily soaps are excluded. I am making a comeback (on television) as this show will air on TV, so everyone is saying that 'it's my comeback,' which it is, but daily soaps is still a no for me." Jannat is now looking up to explore OTT platforms, and feature films, "Yeah, something like that. I've completed my Punjabi films which will be released soon. So my fans can catch me in theatres, but not on television."

Speaking about her experience in the show, the actress said that show's host Rohit Shetty has surprised her the most. According to her, Shetty takes utmost care on the set, and he makes sure that no one gets even the slightest of trouble or injury while performing the stunts. Jannat also acknowledged her journey with Colors saying that "I've grown up with this channel, and I gave my career-best roles in the same. So I am glad that returning to the television with the same channel."