Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, how Bigg Boss win changed his life, making amends with Farrhana Bhatt, calling out haters

After bagging the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna will now be testing his skills and guts with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In this exclusive, GK shares his thoughts on what inspired him to take the stunt-reality show and lots more.

Actor Gaurav Khanna is now a reality show superstar as well. After winning MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19, now he's heading to score a hat-trick with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Before heading to Cape Town, South Africa, to overcome new fears, GK joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing his choices that shaped his career, life after Bigg Boss, and lots more.

Gaurav Khanna on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Ask him about his expectations and strategy of the thinker Gaurav Khanna, and he reveals, "Every show I take is in a different format because every show has a different format. So, it's not necessary that if there I've won the IPL, there will be the same performance in the Test match. I've always said that the player should be a little grounded. Every pitch is different. So, you have to play according to the pitch." He further adds that Khatron Ke Khiladi is not only physical, but it's also a test of mental capacity, inhibitions, and fears. I haven't jumped from rooftops since childhood, so it's going to be a new thing for me.

Speaking about the competitors, he adds, "The other contestants are a little edgy because they have done this before. But nothing is taking away from them because they will have to do it again. So, I feel each has their own journey."

Gaurav on how life changed after Bigg Boss 19

Last year in December, Gaurav won the trophy of Bigg Boss 19. But how much has the Salman Khan-hosted show affected him? He replies, "After Bigg Boss, I discovered my patience level and my way of thinking. It’s not that a person doesn’t get angry or agitated, but how long can you control it? How long can you avoid reacting badly? I learned that. Some people liked it, some didn’t, but that’s fine. Everyone has their own way of playing."

Gaurav Khanna's replies to haters

GK's gameplay was mocked and trolled by naysayers and supporters of Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. He was flacked for being 'too calculative' in the BB house. Is Khatron Ke Khiladi is an indirect reply to haters? Gaurav says, "I neither answered them then nor will I answer them now. Every show has a different format. In a cooking show, I cooked. In Bigg Boss, it was a mind game, so I used my mind. In Khatron Ke Khiladi, it’s physical, so I’ll do physical tasks. But even there, you need to use your brain. I always say, if you have 8 people who love you, you will have 2 haters too. And that’s okay. They keep you grounded. You can’t make everyone happy."

Gaurav Khanna on reuniting with Farrhana and why Tanya is upset with him

In January 2026, Gaurav was spotted attending Bigg Boss party in Dubai. During the occasion, videos of Tanya Mittal getting upset with Gk went viral. Ask him about the ongoing rift between them, he asserts, "I didn’t focus on her inside the house, so I won’t focus on things outside either. For me, the show ended the day I lifted the trophy. That chapter is closed. Now my focus is Khatron Ke Khiladi."

However, his reunion with Farrhana was unexpected, and now they'll be seen in this show too. Sharing his thoughts about Farrhana, Gaurav says, "I always believed Farrhana is a good person. Our ways of playing the game were different, but I knew we would connect outside. I don’t believe people are wrong—situations can be. That’s maturity." Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to air this year, on Colors and JioHotstar.