Exclusive: Gauahar Khan reacts to Tejasswi Prakash's 'should cry foul over previous seasons' results too' comment

Tejasswi Prakash recently bagged the winner's trophy for the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss 15'. However, not everyone was happy with the results, especially those supporting Pratik Sahejpal, including former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan.

On the day Tejasswi lifted the 'BB15' trophy, Gauahar had tweeted, "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high (sic)."

Later, Tejasswi in response to Gauahar's tweet had told Times of India that she trusts the love she received from the audience, and the format of Bigg Boss while adding that "those doubting this season's result should cry foul over the previous seasons' results, too."

We at DNA recently caught up with Gauahar and asked her for a response to Tejwasswi's statement, to which the 'Bestseller' actress replied, "But I never cried foul. I never cried foul in the result at all. I think it's people's insecurities where they can misconstrue and assume things. I never cried foul in the results at all. I said that there's always a winner that most of the public resonates with and for me that winner was Pratik, that's it. It comes from a viewer's point of view. That is my view. It has nothing to do with passing a judgement on the result or anything else."

Gauahar added, "I follow Bigg Boss with love and respect for the show and I am attached to characters as any viewer is. Why is it that other people can become fans and as celebrities or as winners we always have this thing 'arey yeh toh paid PR hai'. Arey kisi ki dum nahi hai mujhe pay karne ki for any kind of PR. So, I think it is all assumptions where fans get too bhawook (emotional). It happens every season, it's happened in my season and it's absolutely okay. But, nobody cried foul and that is just a wrong statement to make if anybody has made that."

"I honestly believe that I'm extremely happy for Tejasswi and anybody who has lived more than a hundred days in that show deserves to be there and completely deserves to win the show. According to me, somebody who played the game with absolute shiddat (dedication) and pyaar (love) for the show was Pratik and I'll always maintain that," Gauahar concluded.

On the work front, while Tejasswi is seen in Colors' show 'Naagin 6', Gauahar has been receiving g rave reviews for her performance in the web series, 'Bestseller'.