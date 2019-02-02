Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal wants single window clearance for TV industry

Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently playing the role of Nilambari in Main Bhi Ardhangini, had something to share on the recent budget speech given by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. She reacted to the single window clearance which has been announced for the movie industry.

The actress appeared quite upset with the already-existing rule of GST, and now just wants the new rule of ‘single window clearance’ to apply to the Television industry too. She even specifically mentioned that there shouldn’t be ‘conditions apply’ when it comes to the TV industry.

She told DNA exclusively, “I believe the Interim Union Budget has been well projected keeping in mind the needs of the citizens of this nation. While the alterations are sure to benefit people, I feel there is a need for uniformity in the GST system, presently which is very confusing. The tax structure for employees should have been a standard and a refined one and not based on how much a person earns. With regards to the entertainment industry, I believe the single window clearance benefit must be extended to the television industry as well without any ‘conditions apply’ gimmicks.”

Finding the budget luring, Deepshika also expressed sadness over the Government performing only before elections. She added, “Overall, it is a luring budget for the masses and it would be a great achievement to see our countrymen benefit from this change. While the much-needed adjustments have been brought in by the Government close to the elections, my only wish is that the same changes should have been inculcated in the 5 years of their interim.”