Exclusive | Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh decodes Bigg Boss 19 winner traits, roots for Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, calls Tanya Mittal...

Vindu Dara Singh, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 3, shares his thoughts on Bigg Boss 19, the potential winner, and the character traits of the trophy holder. He even discusses how the aspiring contestants have changed the perception of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 will have its grand finale on December 7, and the top 5 - Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik - are trying to put their best show in the last week. Ahead of the much-awaited night, Bigg Boss Season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh joins DNA India exclusively to share his views on the winner's traits, who can be the ultimate champion among the five finalists, and also why it is becoming difficult for the show to maintain its popularity—for the unversed, Vindu, son of legendary wrestler, actor, and filmmaker Dara Singh, won the third season of the show in 2009, which Amitabh Bachchan hosted.

Vindu Dara Singh on still receiving love for Bigg Boss 3

In a brief conversation, Vindu admits that it's been over 15 years, and he still meets people who remind him that they voted for him in Bigg Boss 3. "Main aaj bhi kahi jaata hu toh log kehte hai ki 'Paaji ek jhappi de do'. This is because maine show mein kaha tha ki jo-jo mujhe vote dega, main usse jhappi dunga (Even today, whenever I go anywhere, people say, "Paaji, give me a hug." This is because I said on the show that I would hug everyone who voted for me). I love giving them hugs. This makes me realise how much people loved me in the show. It (Bigg Boss ) has given me a lot of love and appreciation across places, and I'll be forever grateful for it."

Vindu Dara Singh stopped following Bigg Boss after Sidharth Shukla's season

Ask Vindu his favourite from the current season, and he says, "After Sidharth Shukla's season (Bigg Boss 13), I'm not following the show rigorously. Woh epitome tha of Bigg Boss. That was THE BEST season. Uske baad, I didn't follow much. Also, I've been busy with shoot commitments. But I do see all the updates, as my family is a big BB fan. My sister didn't miss any episode. In fact, we can't call her when the episode airs (laughs)."

Vindu Dara Singh on the winner's personality traits

Vindu decodes the personality traits of Bigg Boss winner, and adds, "Bigg Boss ke winner mein sabse badi quality hoti hai sach bolne ki. Acting se tum Bigg Boss nahi jeet sakte. Jhooth bol ke nahi jeet sakte. Jo sach bolta hai, aur sahi ke saath khada hota hai, aur galat ke khilaaf khada hota hai, that quality is essential. (The most important quality of a Bigg Boss winner is speaking the truth. You can't win Bigg Boss with acting. You can't win by lying. The quality of speaking the truth, standing with what is right, and opposing what is wrong is essential)." Vindu further adds, "The Public is very smart, they won't make a mistake. Usually, 99% winners of the show are the ones who deserve it."

Vindu Dara Singh on who can become Bigg Boss 19 winner

Ask him about the potential Bigg Boss 19 winner, and the actor asserts, "I couldn't follow the entire season, but I noticed that this time there is no unanimous support for one contestant. It isn't easy to pick one as a winner right now. Main jisse puchta hu, sab alag-alag naam lete hai." He continues, "However, there is tough competition between Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. Sab mostly inhi ki baat kar rahe hai. But I feel Gaurav ya Amaal mein se koi jeetega. Tanya ki fan following strong hai, but logon ne uska jhoot bhi dekha hai. Toh jhoot ko jeetana hard hai. Also, it might not set a good example. Baki let's see. Gaurav ka zyada chance hai. Amaal jeet jaye toh humare ghar ka bacha hai. Both are good." On the work front, Vindu is currently busy shooting for Welcome To The Jungle.