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Exclusive: Bigg Boss 20's Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar on following Prince's footsteps, why he wishes to remain single in show: 'Sirf maa-bhen ki gaaliyan...'

Reality star Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, joins DNA for an exclusive conversation, revealing his dos and don'ts to survive Bigg Boss 20.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Bigg Boss 20's Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar on following Prince's footsteps, why he wishes to remain single in show: 'Sirf maa-bhen ki gaaliyan...'
Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu (Image source: Twitter)
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Bigg Boss 20 has started on a good note, and one of the strong contenders of this season is Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Gullu shares his thoughts about participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show. He also reveals if he's following in the footsteps of a former Bigg Boss winner, and admits one thing he will avoid doing in the house. Gullu is certain that he'll be schooled by Salman at almost every Weekend Ka Vaar. How will he manage to tackle that? Gullu says it all in a candid conversation. 

Is Gullu following Prince Narula's footsteps?

Before Bigg Boss 20, Gullu won three different reality shows. His journey does give a deja vu of Prince Narula, who went on to win Roadies, Splitsvilla, and then Bigg Boss 9. Ask Gullu if he's tracing Prince's roadmap for success; he replies, "Aisi toh koi baat nahi hai ki main kisi ke footsteps follow kar raha hu. Meri toh khud ki journey hai. Main apni journey apne hisaab se je raha hu. Har kisi ki journey, koi phele kuch kaam kar le. Toh main kisi ko follow nahi kar raha hu. Na hi main chahta hu ki koi mujhe follow kare (it's not like I'm following someone's footsteps. It's my own journey. And I live my own journey. It's everyone's journey. If someone does something first, I don't follow anyone's footsteps. I make my own and don't wish anyone else to follow that)."

What will be there for Gullu's followers? 

What can Gullu's followers expect while following his journey on Bigg Boss? The reality star replies, "Bigg Boss mein aapko bahut kuch naya dekhne ko milega. Ab tak jitne shows dekhe, unmein humare pass 8 gante rehte the. Toh baki 18 gante aapko pata hi nahi ki Gullu kaise bakchodi karta hai (You’ll get to see a lot of new things in Bigg Boss. In the shows we’ve done so far, we only had eight hours of screen time; so, for the remaining 18 hours, you had no idea how Gullu messes around)." 

Here's the Inside Home Tour to Bigg Boss 20

Logon ko malum hi nahi Gullu kya bakchodi karta hai

Will Gullu stick to fights and arguments only? Is this his winning strategy? Gullu responds, "Logo ko kya lagta hai ki maa-behen ki gaaliyan de kar show jeeta jaata hai. Main waisa nahi hoon. Main logon ko irritate karta hoon, but in a good way. Sirf jhagdna karne se show nahi jeeta jaata (People seem to think that you win the show by hurling expletives involving mothers and sisters. That’s not who I am. I do irritate people, but in a good way. You don't win the show just by fighting)."

What will Gullu avoid in the house? 

Kushal admits that at Weekend Ka Vaar, he will be thrashed by Salman Khan, and he would say sorry and try to correct him. When asked what one thing he will avoid, Gullu instantly replies that, unlike Splitsvilla, he will stay away from the love angle. He concludes, "Mujhe pyaar nahi karna hai. Iss baar mujhe single hi rehna hai." Bigg Boss 20 is streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

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