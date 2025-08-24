Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan, says she'll be 'open' to relationship in BB house

Natalia Janoszek, international actress and model from Poland, shares her preparation for Bigg Boss 19, and also reveals that she didn't knew the host, Salman Khan, even after working in Bollywood.

Hailing from Poland, international model and actress Natalia Janoszek enters Bigg Boss 19. Recently, Natalia was seen in War 2, Housefull 5, and soon she will be seen in Masti 4. Before heading into the house, Natalia interacts with DNA India.

Q. How do you look upon Bigg Boss 19, and what made you excited for the show?

A. I didn't got the time to think about it because I was called at the last-minute. I was in Poland, New York, in my home. And I was given 24 hours to pack my things, cancel my plans for the next month, and move to India, and that's what I did. I didn't have the chance to think about it. And I don't think I have realised what I'm doing. However, when I enter the house, the silence that will be followed, that's when I'll realise what I signed up for. Getting a chance to be on Bigg Boss is already exciting. This is something that I never expected to happen to me. It's just to prove that we should fight for our dreams.

Q. Have you ever seen the show? What are the contestants or popular names that you came across and inspired you to say yes to the show?

A. I didn't watch much of Bigg Boss because it's not available outside of India. I saw some clips, and was looking at people who were not speaking in Hindi, and that's something I'm afraid of. But that 1 guy from Korea, Aurora... I was surprised that he was in for around 84 days and did learn Hindi. Seeing him, I thought that even I could try.

Q. A beauty like you will surely attract men in the house. Will you be open to healthy flirting, or if someone really falls for you?

A. Well, to be honest. I've not come to Bigg Boss to find love. But never say never. I'm just trying to be open, and whatever happens happens.

Q. What do you want you to say about Salman Khan, the host of the show? What's your preparation when you meet him on the stage?

A. When I was shooting for the first film, they were asking me about actors. I didn't watch a lot of Bollywood films. But the movie that made me think about going to Bollywood was Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. I remember when they asked me about Salman Khan, and at that time, I had no idea about him. I told that to my makeup artistes, and they got so angry about how I don't know about Salman Khan. So it's great to meet a personality like Salman. I'm flattered, and I might be speechless on the stage.

Q. You were seen in Housefull 5 and will soon be seen in Masti 4? How's your experience in Bollywood?

A. I had worked with Ritesh Deshmukh in Housefull 5. So I was very happy to reunite with him in Masti 4. I didn't tell him that I'm in this. So he was surprised to see me shooting here. I've done drama films and was looking for something in comedy. Finally, I got to be in the finest comedies. I can't wait for people to see my scenes with him. They are fire.

Q. Apart from Masti 4 and Bigg Boss 19, are there any upcoming projects in the pipeline?

A. I have four projects lined up, but I put them on hold for the Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 is streaming daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm, and then on Colors at 10.30 pm.