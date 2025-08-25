Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'

Bigg Boss 19: Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar is now in the Bigg Boss house with her rumoured boyfriend Awez Darbar. Before heading to compete with 15 other contestants, Nagma joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her strategy and how she will be utilising the support of Awez Darbar.

Bigg Boss 19: Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar is now in the Bigg Boss house with her rumoured boyfriend Awez Darbar. Before heading to compete with 15 other contestants, Nagma joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her strategy and how she will be utilising the support of Awez Darbar.

Ask Nagma if she would be taking advantage of her equation with Awez to stay relevant in the house, and she instantly replies, "Not really. That's not the strategy. But if it works, it works. Our main thing is we have to be real, and whatever we are, we just want to be somebody who will take a stand for the right things, perform tasks, and entertain people."

Also read: Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'