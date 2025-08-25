Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'
Who is Sagar Kundu? 22-year-old YouTuber swept away at Odisha's Duduma waterfall while making reel
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady but lags behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by...
Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's GOAT to become fifth highest-grossing Tamil film after...
Viral video shows couple singing Mohammed Rafi classic with their father, internet moved by heartfelt performance
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....
'He raises the bat and..': Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan, says she'll be 'open' to relationship in BB house
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'
TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 19: Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar is now in the Bigg Boss house with her rumoured boyfriend Awez Darbar. Before heading to compete with 15 other contestants, Nagma joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her strategy and how she will be utilising the support of Awez Darbar.
Bigg Boss 19: Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar is now in the Bigg Boss house with her rumoured boyfriend Awez Darbar. Before heading to compete with 15 other contestants, Nagma joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her strategy and how she will be utilising the support of Awez Darbar.
Ask Nagma if she would be taking advantage of her equation with Awez to stay relevant in the house, and she instantly replies, "Not really. That's not the strategy. But if it works, it works. Our main thing is we have to be real, and whatever we are, we just want to be somebody who will take a stand for the right things, perform tasks, and entertain people."
Also read: Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'