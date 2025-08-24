Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'

Awez Darbar, son of Ismail Darbar, joins DNA India before heading into Bigg Boss 19. Here's what he shares about the equation he's sharing with Nagma Mirajkar, and also opens up about the accusations of cheating her.

Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar's son, Awez Darbar, enters Bigg Boss 19. The social media influencer will enter with his rumoured girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar. Before heading into the BB house, he joins DNA India. Discussing his preparation for the show and even his chance to redeem himself from the accusations of cheating her.

Q. You and Nagma will be at Bigg Boss' house? How are you going to deal with her and your relationship?

A. I don't have to deal with her. Woh bahut hi mature ladki hai. Toh mujhe usse deal karni ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum ek dusre ke moral support hi rehne wale hai. In fact, main bahut khush hoon ki ek insaan aisa hai, jisse main baatein share kar sakta hoon. Pata nahi waha kitne log kaatne ko daudne wale hai. She'll be my go-to person, toh I'm happy about it.

Q. Since you guys have history, do you think she will use it to stay relevant in the house?

A. Not at all. She has a very strong individual personality. When you see her, you'll get to know that she's very smart, way smarter than me. She's very clear about what to do or what to avoid so that the other person doesn't get hurt. I don't think that much, because Mera nature ajeeb hai. Main kuch bhi bol deta hoon. But woh ek samajdaar insaan hai.

Q. Do you expect that BB19 is the platform where you present yourself, your side, and clear the accusations of cheating Nagma?

A. To answer your question. I really want to reveal it all, but I will do it in the house. Yeh ek interview mein nahi hoga. This could be an essay of 3-4 pages, and I will have ample time in the house. I will sit in one place and answer all the accusations. Jaisa aap soch rahe ho, waisa kuch bhi nahi hai.

Q. What was your father's reaction to Bigg Boss 19 offer?

A. He was happy but tense at the same time. He advised me to be careful, as it's a difficult show to survive. I said that you're right, but that's what I want to experience. I have seen a lot of ups and downs, but this is what I want to experience.

Q. What are your thoughts about Salman Khan when it comes to exposing someone who lies? Are you expecting that he will be there for you when needed the most?

A. What is important for me would be that if I'm going wrong, I want him to correct me. Agar woh mujhe sirf accha bolenge toh main aur sar pe chad jau. Mujhe agar woh thoda sa bhi hint dede ki, I'm doing wrong with that person, I'll correct myself, because I don't want to hurt anyone.

