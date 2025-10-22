Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'

Karan Veer Mehra opened up about being busy in the festive period of Diwali, but also revealed the person for whom he can put his commitments on the back burner.

Amid Diwali celebrations, actor Karan Veer Mehra enjoys dabbling in work and personal life. Though it's a working Diwali for him, he has made sure to spend some good quality time with his strength, his force- his mom. Speaking about his busy Diwali, Karan adds, “It’s a working Diwali for me, but that’s the kind of celebration I love." While most people plan family gatherings or getaways, Karan is spending his Diwali on set this year, and he’s genuinely happy about it. “For me, work is worship. Being surrounded by creative people, doing what I love, feels like Diwali every day,” he says warmly.

But amidst all the hustle, there’s one thing he never skips: spending time with his mother. Highlighting his priority for mother over everything, Karan reveals, "No matter how hectic life gets, celebrating Diwali with my mom is non-negotiable,” he shares. “She’s my peace, my home. Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile on her face can’t."

What's the importance of Diwali for Karan? Speaking about the gratitude and balance, he asserts, "It’s not about how grand the celebration is, it’s about how genuine it feels. This Diwali, I’m celebrating purpose through work, through love, and through those little moments that truly matter."

Karan's life after Bigg Boss 18

It's been a year since Karan named Bigg Boss 18's winner's trophy, beating Vivian DSena, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra. This was Karan's second big win in the reality show. Before Bigg Boss 18, Karan won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, making him 'Colors ka damaad', as fans claimed.

Currently, Karan is busy with Omung Kumar's Silaa. In this film, Karan is speculated to play antogonist Zehraak. Reports have it that Karan Veer Mehra is also being considered to play the antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3.