Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19

Baseer Ali called out makers' favouritism towards Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Ashnoor Kaur. Ali also slammed Malti Chahar for making a cheap comment on his sexuality. At last, he also explained why Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal should not win the show.

Actor Baseer Ali was pretty confident that he would make it to Bigg Boss 19 finale. However, his journey ended in nine weeks, and Ali is convinced that he's not been evicted on the basis of votes. Soon after his eviction, Baseer joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, lashing out at the makers and his co-contestants.

At first, Baseer shared his plans for Bigg Boss journey, "I always thought that I would see the finale, and would experience it. But this (eviction) wasn't a part of the plan. And if you say that it's because of the votes, I won't buy it." Ali further added how he was 'sidelined' by the makers, and even by the host, Salman Khan. "Mujhe ek bhi Weekend Ke Vaar pe nahi bataya gaya ki how am I playing. Koi reaction nahi, correction nahi. Bas mere kapde ke baare mazak banaya. Mere ek-do equations ke baat hui bas."

Baseer has done four reality shows, and he was pretty sure that he had signed a show that would test his emotional and physical qualities, but the reality was completely different for him. Speaking about the same, he added, "Tasks ho nahi rahe the. Eviction chaar hafte se hue nahi hai. Log itna vote karte hai, aur aap cancel kar dete hai eviction. It's clear ki favouritism ho raha hai." Baseer called out Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur as the channel's favourites and slammed the makers for protecting them. He also agreed that even Amaal and Kunickaa are being safeguarded by the makers, and that's what irks him more.

One of the most controversial moments from Baseer's stint was Malti Chahar mocking his sexuality and calling him 'lachkila'. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Baseer lashed out at cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister and said, "It's shameful. Malti comes from a family where there's a boy who plays for India. You come from such a nice background, and you're saying such sh***y things. Commenting on another woman's outfits, and shamelessly saying, 'main bhi toh nangi hoon'. This is so foolish of you. You come here and do such crass things. If I were Malti, I would have asked the makers to keep me out of the house."

At last, Baseer named Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, who can set a wrong example if they win the show. Explaining his thoughts, he said, "Farrhana galat baatein bolte hue. Dukh dene wali, demeaning baatein kar ke.. You don't see a winner like that. Similarly, Tanya is also carrying a fake image. Agar yeh jeet gayi toh log bolenge ki hum bhi aise karenge. We will throw huge claims, baatein fekenge, andar phone toh hai nahi. Toh yes, Tanya and Farrhana can set a bad example if they win Bigg Boss 19."