Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know

The upcoming show, The 50, will have 50 celebrities, and as per the information we received, the first batch of housemates is the veterans of the captive reality show.

As Bigg Boss 19 ends with a bang, fans of the captive reality show have been given a glimpse of the upcoming project, The 50. JioStar announces The 50, a never-before-seen reality from the same production house, Banijay Asia. The first glimpse of the show was revealed during Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale. And now we bring to you the contestants who are approached and most likely to join this new world. During the finale night of Bigg Boss 19, The Tiger (Salman Khan) symbolically passes the baton to the Lion, signalling the arrival of a new ruler, a new world, and a new era of reality TV.

Contestants to join The 50 are...

As per our source, popular internet personalities, and Bigg Boss veterans, including Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Uorfi, Pratiek Sehjpal, Faisu, and Nikki Tamboli have been reached out to, and they are probably to participate in the show. The confirmation is yet to be awaited, but Ankita and Vicky are no longer a part of Laughter Chefs' new season. This clearly hints that the star couple took a break from the popular cooking-comedy show for a new venture.

What is The 50?

The 50 brings 50 players into a grand, unpredictable Mahal where there are no rules, all is fair, and every twist hits 50 times harder. Designed to transform how India experiences reality television, this is the game where khelne walo ke liye bhi aur dekhne walo ke liye bhi, poori baazi palatne wali hai. With strategy, alliances, mind games, betrayals and 50X drama, The 50 promises a reality experience "Jaisa na kabhi kisi ne socha, na kabhi kisi ne dekha." The 50 is an original Indian production that seems to be based on the French reality competition series Les Cinquante (The Fifty). The American version of the show, titled Los 50, premiered in 2023 on Telemundo. The release date of The 50 is yet to be announced