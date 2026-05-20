FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026

Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Actress Mahhi Vij opened up about her challenging character, Kausar, in Seher Hone Ko Hai, and even dedicated it to women who have been striving against the evils of physical and mental abuse.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 05:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse
Mahhi Vij (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The entire country is mourning over the deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar over the alleged dowry deaths. Actress Mahhi Vij, who is currently garnering accolades for her character Kausar in Seher Hone Ko Hai, admits that women are still not safe, be it in rural India or in metros. Mahhi's show explores the unpleasant, hard-hitting themes of marital abuse, emotional trauma, and domestic violence. Her performance as a woman struggling with mental and physical abuse for years, and finally confronting her pain and standing up to her abuser, has now resonated more deeply with audiences.

One of the highlights of the show was the sequence where Kausar suffers an emotional breakdown, leading to a powerful release of suppressed trauma. This scene earned Mahhi immense applause for the honesty and vulnerability she brought to the screen. However, for Mahhi, Kausar is more than just a character.

Mahhi Vij dedicates Kausar to the victims of physical and mental abuse

Sharing her thoughts on the powerful role, she shared, "This character is also dedicated to every woman who has suffered mental or physical abuse—whether at the hands of a spouse or any family member. Even today, in many parts of India, both rural and urban, women are still not safe. They continue to face mental and physical torment in silence. This episode is for all those women.” The actress further emphasised that Kausar’s fierce instinct to protect her daughter has connected to her deeply as a mother, which ultimately made it one of her most personal and emotionally demanding performances to date.

With Seher Hone Ko Hai, Mahhi Vij didn't just earn acclaim as an actor, but also helped in bringing an urgent and important social conversation to the forefront. The show is currently streaming on Colors and JioHotstar. Apart from Mahhi, the show also stars Rishita Kothari, Parth Samthaan, Vaquar Shaikh, Apurva Agnihotri, Deepak Qazir, Mahima Joshii, Falak Khan, Ritvik Choudhary, Shriya Tiwari, Khalida Jan, and Kanika Maheshwari.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe
Twisha Sharma death case: MP CM orders for CBI probe
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2
UN sounds alarm on US-Iran War: Global GDP slows, inflation rises, markets suffer, how may it impact India?
Global economy under stress: UN flags oil shock, inflation, and GDP slowdown
Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’
Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled
Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse
Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement