Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Actress Mahhi Vij opened up about her challenging character, Kausar, in Seher Hone Ko Hai, and even dedicated it to women who have been striving against the evils of physical and mental abuse.

The entire country is mourning over the deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar over the alleged dowry deaths. Actress Mahhi Vij, who is currently garnering accolades for her character Kausar in Seher Hone Ko Hai, admits that women are still not safe, be it in rural India or in metros. Mahhi's show explores the unpleasant, hard-hitting themes of marital abuse, emotional trauma, and domestic violence. Her performance as a woman struggling with mental and physical abuse for years, and finally confronting her pain and standing up to her abuser, has now resonated more deeply with audiences.

One of the highlights of the show was the sequence where Kausar suffers an emotional breakdown, leading to a powerful release of suppressed trauma. This scene earned Mahhi immense applause for the honesty and vulnerability she brought to the screen. However, for Mahhi, Kausar is more than just a character.

Mahhi Vij dedicates Kausar to the victims of physical and mental abuse

Sharing her thoughts on the powerful role, she shared, "This character is also dedicated to every woman who has suffered mental or physical abuse—whether at the hands of a spouse or any family member. Even today, in many parts of India, both rural and urban, women are still not safe. They continue to face mental and physical torment in silence. This episode is for all those women.” The actress further emphasised that Kausar’s fierce instinct to protect her daughter has connected to her deeply as a mother, which ultimately made it one of her most personal and emotionally demanding performances to date.

With Seher Hone Ko Hai, Mahhi Vij didn't just earn acclaim as an actor, but also helped in bringing an urgent and important social conversation to the forefront. The show is currently streaming on Colors and JioHotstar. Apart from Mahhi, the show also stars Rishita Kothari, Parth Samthaan, Vaquar Shaikh, Apurva Agnihotri, Deepak Qazir, Mahima Joshii, Falak Khan, Ritvik Choudhary, Shriya Tiwari, Khalida Jan, and Kanika Maheshwari.