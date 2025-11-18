Exclusive | After Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Insider drops major update

Model and actress Nehal Chudasama, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 19, will now be considered for Khatron Ke Khiladi 19.

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited editions, and if industry buzz is anything to go by, Nehal Chudasama might be one of the names gearing up for the adventure. The former Miss Diva Universe has reportedly been approached by the makers to join the adrenaline-filled reality show.

An insider shares, “The team wants contestants who are mentally strong, physically fit, and have a solid connection with the audience. Nehal showed all of that in Bigg Boss 19, which is why she has become a top choice. Nothing has been signed yet, but talks are definitely active.”

Nehal’s Bigg Boss 19 stint has significantly contributed to her popularity. If she steps into Khatron Ke Khiladi, it will be her first time entering a stunt-based reality format. With her athletic training, high endurance, and fearless personality, Nehal could be a front-runner from day one.

Although the makers remain tight-lipped, the speculation has already set fans buzzing. Whether or not the deal seals soon, one thing is clear — Nehal Chudasama is already among the most discussed potential contestants of the upcoming season, and the excitement around her name isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Rohit Shetty confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 next year

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal director apologised to fans for not bringing the new season of the stunt-reality show this year. However, he promised that next year, he will bring the 15th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. For the unversed, the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Karanveer Mehra, who later won Bigg Boss 17.