'Ex On The Beach's' Ashley Cain reveals 2-month-old daughter diagnosed with 'rare, aggressive' form of leukemia

In a piece of unfortunate news, Ex On The Beach's Ashley Cain in an emotional note on Instagram revealed that his newborn daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain was diagnosed with a very 'rare and aggressive form of leukaemia'.

On Friday, the former footballer, who appeared in 2019' MTV The Challenge: War of the Worlds and featured in the U.K. version of 'Ex on the Beach', shared the news with his fans and followers via an Instagram post.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, the British reality television star alongside a video talking to his newborn daughter, wrote, "Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications."

Putting on a brave face despite the deep pain he is going through, Cain added, "Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl Azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you, princess. LETS GO CHAMP. You CAN and you WILL beat this! (sic)."

Cain, 30 and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, welcomed their little bundle of joy Azaylia two months ago on Aug. 10.

In September, doting dad Cain posted a sweet tribute for little Azaylia, calling her 'daddy's girl'.

"Daddy’s Girl! Having my baby daughter has been the most precious and humbling feeling imaginable. A form a responsibility that I can never turn my back on, a priority which I value so much higher than my own and a form of love I didn’t ever think possible!" the MMA fighter captioned the post.

Previously, for his daughter's birth announced the reality TV star took to Instagram and wrote, "There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life! Thank you baby Azaylia, Daddy loves you! (sic)."

