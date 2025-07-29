Ex-lovers Abishek Kumar, Isha Malviya hide faces after being spotted together in same car, netizens say 'feeling bad for Samarth Jurel': Watch viral video

Former couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were recently caught by paparazzi while sitting in the same car on Monday night. Interestingly, both tried to hide their faces when they noticed the cameras — a move that only sparked more buzz online.

Former couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were recently caught by paparazzi while sitting in the same car on Monday night. Interestingly, both tried to hide their faces when they noticed the cameras — a move that only sparked more buzz online.

The video has now gone viral, and social media users can't stop talking. Most reactions are in support of Samarth Jurel, who was previously dating Isha. Comments flooded in, with one user saying, "Why are they hiding their faces.. that makes it more obvious..."

Another added, "Felt bad for Samarth." Someone else commented, "Es Abhishek ka koi deen imaan nahi hai, Samarth is much better than Abhishek." Another harshly wrote, "Abhishek itna desperate tha kya to work with Isha. Samarth ke liye mujhe bohot bura lag raha hai. Aisa dosti se achha dushman hi rahe."

The clip has now left fans confused and curious if something is brewing again between Abhishek and Isha, or was it just a one-off meeting?

Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of the TV show Udaariyaan. They started dating but broke up after some time. Their breakup was messy, and Isha had even said that Abhishek was physically abusive during their relationship.

Later, Isha began dating Samarth Jurel. The twist came when both men appeared in Bigg Boss 17, leading to a love triangle. Abhishek was shocked to learn about Isha and Samarth’s relationship during the show.

Breakup with Samarth

In April 2024, Isha and Samarth also ended their relationship. Their breakup made headlines, especially because of the drama fans had already seen in Bigg Boss 17.