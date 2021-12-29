Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala kisses her husband Parag Tyagi at airport, gets TROLLED

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi are one of the popular duos of television. However, this time, the duo is in the news for the wrong reasons. We usually see airport spotting, celebs flying away or coming back to the town. The airport looks and airport diaries have now become a trend in showbiz, and now celebs have become conscious of the trend.

Sometimes their airport look gets clicked, and sometimes they don't. Similarly, the 'Kanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala was spotted at the airport leaving for New York. She was accompanied by Parag, and before she went inside, Parag and Shefali sealed the moment with a goodbye kiss. They kissed twice, and then they happily posed for paps too.

However, this PDA irked the netizens. They claimed their kiss as a stint to grab attention. Many users started blasting the duo for faking it and termed it as 'show off.' A user said, "Ewwww they will even now kiss for cameras such a private moment." While another comment pointed that, "Don't u have rooms at ur home?"

Shefali Jariwala was one of the contestants of 'Bigg Boss' season 13 with show's winner Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana, Shehnaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya, and others. In the house, Shefali had multiple fights with Asim, Rashmi, and even Shehnaz.

Parag Tyagi is popularly known for his show 'Brahmarakshas' with Krystle D'Souza, and he was seen with Ronit Roy in Sarkar 3 opposite Amitabh Bachchan.