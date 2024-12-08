Rajiv Adatia, a former Bigg Boss contestant reacted to Bigg Boss 18 and the equation of Shlipa Shirodkar with Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18 may have not earned good ratings, but it continues to make headlines. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Rajiv Adatia is a keen follower of the reality show. Recently, Rajiv took his thoughts about BB 18, on X (formerly Twitter) and called it a daily soap with the emotional drama of Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra.

The actor compared Bigg Boss with Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and even called Shilpa Kokilaben, the strict saasu-maa from the hit daily soap. Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Rajiv tweeted, "Bigg Boss 18 has become Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Shilpa ji as Kokila!! Too much drama!! Become like a daily soap! #bb18." As soon as Rajiv tweeted, several netizens agreed with him and called out the melodrama of Shilpa.

Bigg boss 18 has become Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Shilpa ji as Kokila!! Too much drama!! Become like a daily soap! #bb18 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 5, 2024

A netizen wrote, "Enough of romantic shows - Eisha/Avinash, chum/ Karan - what we BADLY miss is REALITY. All drama and scripted shows - ABSOLUTELY NOT a reality program. RUBBISH." Another netizen wrote, "Vivian is playing real,.. Dignified loyal man.. But KV is an ungrateful person...pass v cheap comments." One of the netizens wrote, "It’s makers. They expect too much from KVM and keep conducting coaching classes but he doesn’t come out of sympathy card and play on the front foot." A netizen wrote, "Kokila behen nahi nahi ye to karan arjun movie ka itv verision. Kvm Shilpa ya Shilpa Vivan melodrama hi chal raha hai."

Farah Khan lashed out at Rajat Dalal

On Saturday, Farah Khan lashed out at Rajat Dalal for his violent behaviour in the house. In the new episode, Farah conducted a court and called Rajat in the witness box. Farah told Rajat that he's just hiding his aggressive nature and giving it the name of protecting women's dignity. Farah said, "Rajat tere ko Bigg Boss ne kaha nahi hai saari ladkiyon ki raksha karne." Rajat tries to counter Farah, "Agar baat raksha ki hai na, mere gharwalo ne," Farah interrupted Rajat and said, "Dusro ke gharwalo ne nahi sikhaya unko." Then Farah asked the women of the BB house, "Who needs help to defend themselves in the house," and no one answered positively, making it clear that they don't want Rajat to protect them. Farah then clarified to Rajat, "Sun le, kisi ko teri help nahi chaiye. Tu apna dekh." Rajat looked embarrassed hearing this, and Karan Veer Mehra and Digvijay smiled at him. Farah warned Rajat, "Ek aur baar tu physical hua, toh you will be out." To Farah's surprise, Rajat said, "Woh dekhi jayegi."

