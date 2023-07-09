Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh reacts to Cyrus Broacha's breakdown in BB OTT 2: 'I have experienced panic attacks'

Stills of Cyrus Broacha and Arti Singh

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Arti Singh reacted to Cyrus Broacha's mental breakdown on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Comedian, podcaster Cyrus Broacha, who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, expressed his wish to leave the show. On Saturday, Cyrus pleaded and begged before the makers and the host, Salman Khan, to let him leave the show.

Cyrus claimed that the house has taken a toll on his health. He has lost weight, his sleep and his appetite. Broacha even said that he's feeling depressed inside the house. Arti Singh, Govinda's niece, Krushna Abhishek's sister, who has participated in Siddharth Shukla's Bigg Boss season 13, has shared her views on Cyrus's breakdown.

Singh asserted that the show can affect a person, especially those who are not good with politics or lack patience. Sharing her experience inside the house, Arti recalled that even though she experienced panic attacks, she fought with it. "It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies, in not giving up. They don't have to prove anything to anyone; it's their own journey. Even I have experienced panic attacks, but one has to be stronger than any given situation." At last, Arti said that Cyrus will overcome the sad phase, "I'm sure he will fight it."

The third Weekend Ka Vaar was almost 1.30 hours long, and the last 30 minutes were all about Cyrus Broacha pleading before Salman Khan, saying that he wishes to quit the show. The comedian, anchor, and podcaster requested Salman Khan and the makers to let him go. Cyrus complained to Salman that he feels finished inside the house. Cyrus claimed that he has lost his appetite, weight, and sleep. And he's feeling depressed in the house.

Before Salman confronted Cyrus, the makers showcased different clips where the comedian is asking other housemates to help him in getting Bigg Boss' attention. Broacha assumed that he has signed a 3-week contract. However, the taskmaster asked housemates to assemble in the living room and he clearly announced that Cyrus has signed the same contract that others have, and there is no such levy of an early exit. Since then, Broacha is keen to leave the show. Then in the episode, Salman asked Cyrus to share his problems, and he said, "Sir I having trouble inside the house. I sleep for only 3 hours, I have lost weight, and I feel I'm completely finished. I can't handle it." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.