Eva Grover says her marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother was 'abusive': 'He was physically violent'

Eva Grover revealed that she married Aamir Khan's step-brother Hyder Ali Khan after just 18 days of dating and later left the marriage due to alleged abuse and aggression.

Television actress Eva Grover has spoken candidly about her troubled marriage to Hyder Ali Khan, the step-brother of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the actress reflected on the relationship, revealing that she married him after knowing him for less than three weeks and later found herself trapped in an abusive marriage.

Eva said she was young and deeply fascinated by the idea of marriage when Hyder proposed. Despite opposition from her family, particularly her mother, she decided to follow her heart.

Married After Just 18 Days Of Dating

Looking back, Eva admitted that she barely knew the man she married. "The truth is, I had dated him for only 18 days. In 18 days, you don't really know a person. Looking back, I don't think all the blame lies with him. Maybe some of the fault was mine too because it was too soon," she told Vickey Lalwani.

The actress revealed that her career was progressing well at the time, but she chose to elope and get married despite concerns from her family.

"He proposed, I didn't listen to my mother or anyone else, and I ran away with him. My career was taking off at that time. We belonged to different religions, but on the 19th day, I left with him and we got married," she said.

'He Was Not The Person I Thought He Was'

According to Eva, the reality of married life was very different from what she had imagined. She told Vickey Lalwani that soon after the wedding, she realised that Hyder was not the person she believed him to be during their brief courtship.

"When I entered the marriage, I realised very quickly that he was not the person I thought he was," she said.

One of the biggest issues, she revealed, was his temper.

"The first thing was his anger issues. They were far beyond anything I could have imagined. I had never dealt with that kind of aggression before because there were no men in my household while growing up," Eva said.

During the conversation, she also confirmed that she had experienced physical abuse in the marriage. "Yes. He was violent. I don't want to focus on specific days, but yes, he was physically violent," she said.

A Child Could Not Save The Relationship

Eva revealed that after several years of marriage, she hoped becoming parents would bring positive change to the relationship. However, things did not improve. According to the actress, she reached a breaking point shortly after the birth of her daughter.

"Within a month of her birth, I reached my breaking point. I simply couldn't take it anymore," she told Vickey Lalwani.

Television Colleagues Helped Her Leave

At the time, Eva was working on the television show Waqt Batayega Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya. She recalled that her co-stars and crew members noticed what she was going through and stepped in to help.

"One day, the entire unit decided they would help me. They came to my house, spoke to my mother, and encouraged me to leave the situation," she said. Their support eventually gave her the courage to reconnect with her family and walk away from the marriage.

"Thanks to all of them, I finally spoke to my mother. And my mother welcomed me back with open arms," she recalled.

Tahir Hussain Tried To Mend Things

During the interview, Eva also remembered the support she received from late filmmaker Tahir Hussain, who was Aamir Khan's father and had raised Hyder Ali Khan. "Tahir Hussain saab was a gem of a person. Whenever he got the opportunity, he would speak to me about it. He would get emotional and even cry," she said.

She also had kind words for her former mother-in-law Shahnaz, describing her as "a golden-hearted woman."

A Successful Television Career

Despite the personal struggles she faced, Eva continued to establish herself as a familiar face on Indian television. Over the years, she appeared in several popular shows, including Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shararat, Waqt Batayega Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Years after leaving the marriage, Eva's story remains one of resilience, as she rebuilt her life and career after walking away from an abusive relationship.