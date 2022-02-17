Erica Fernandes wins Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actress on Indian TV

Erica Fernandes, who was most recently seen in the TV serial ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2’, is overjoyed after winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actress 2021 for her role as Sonakshi.

Erica expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and followers on social media. The diva shared many photographs of herself cutting a beautiful cake that had been particularly brought to celebrate her big day with her friends and followers.

Sharing a long thank you note on Instagram, Erica wrote, “It is an honor to receive the #dadasahebphalkeaward for a character so close to me. It feels worthwhile for all the efforts, heart, and soul I have put into shaping Sonakshi, of course with the help of my director and my co actors. As a kid, somebody once told me that one day someone would give you a platform to project your talent; what you do of it is in your hands. No one can make you or break you. It’s up to you to work towards it and build yourself. Personally, for me, it started as excitement, and then the enthusiasm grew so much that it turned into anxiety while I was receiving the award. (and that happens every time I walk up to receive an award ) What was overwhelming was to see how thrilled people around me were! From my family and friends to my Ejfians and members of my society, all were very excited and had a scene of pride. I want to conclude by expressing how grateful I feel for the blessings and love I have and continue to receive from everyone. #thankyouforthelove#blessed #ericafernandes”.

The annual Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2022 will be held on February 20 and will be broadcast live on ZEE5 starting at 7 p.m. The event will honour Indian cinema's splendour while also commemorating the country's 75th anniversary of independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). By honouring three major divisions of the Indian entertainment industry under one roof, the award ceremony has created a precedent.