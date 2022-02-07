Erica Fernandes spills the beans on her post break-up phase, says 'fallen twice and become stronger'

Popular television actress Erica Fernandes has wowed the audience with her performances in famous television shows such as 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and the rebooted version of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' where she portrayed the role originally played by Shweta Tiwari.

In a recent interview, Erica has now opened up on her post-breakup ordeal. The actress was reportedly dating someone for the last three years who did not belong to the television industry and whose name she never mentioned. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Erica said that it was kind of an off-and-on relationship that she had for about three and a half years, but eventually, it didn't work out.

Talking about why she never revealed details about their relationship, she said that she never hid anything about herself but she also maintains a level of respect where if the other person is not comfortable sharing things, she won't do that herself. Breaking the silence on her post-break-up ordeal, she said to the same portal, "I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted."

In the same interview, Erica Fernandes also revealed that she was thin-shamed in the South Indian film industry, where she did a couple of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She asserted that they wanted voluptuous women, so they used to stuff her. She used to wear a lot of padding and that made her feel uncomfortable. For her it was compromising on her identity, not accepting the person she is. The actress continued that they used to put thigh pads everywhere. However, she even added that the trend has changed for good, and she's glad for it.