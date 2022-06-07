Erica Fernandes says she’s limiting projects coming her way, reveals why

Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Famous television actress Erica Fernandes hasn't taken up any new project in the last six months after the third season of the popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani ended in November 2021 in which she played the leading role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose opposite Shaheer Sheikh's Devrath Dixit.

Now, in a recent interview, the actress has said that there have been some projects offered to her but all of them feature bold scenes which she is not comfortable doing. She also added that she doesn't question the people who do such scenes on the television, but she would not like to perform them on the screen.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Erica, who has also appeared in a few South Indian films, said, "Right now, all kinds of projects from the TV and OTT world are coming my way, but I am limiting my options because of what I am comfortable doing, and what I don’t want to do. I am not doing extremely bold scenes."

"Most of the roles that I have been offered have that kind of content. I am comfortable performing intimate scenes to a certain level. But right now, the requirements for such things are above my limit. To narrow it down, it really makes it tough for me to choose a project”, she further adds in her interview to the media portal.



For the unversed, the actress was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the rebooted version of the original show that ran from 2018 to 2020. She played the leading role of Prerna Sharma, originally played by Shweta Tiwari in the original that successfully ran from 2001 to 2008 on Star Plus.