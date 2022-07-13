Erica Fernandes reveals she was replaced in projects because she was thin, says 'just want to tell those people...'

Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Before making a mark in the television industry, Erica also appeared in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films from 2013-15.



In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was 'thin-shamed' in the industry and was replaced in a few projects for being too slim. She even targeted the industry for its fixation with the perfect body type as she said that all the heroes are only working towards having six-pack abs.



The actress even has a message for those body-shaming her as she further added, "Even today, I get body-shamed, with people saying you are so thin, look at your legs, look at your hands, why don’t you gain some weight, why don’t you eat some more. I just want to tell those people, go to the mirror, and first look at yourself before criticising someone else. Only, when you are not happy with yourself, then you start pinpointing other people."

For the unversed, Erica's chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was hugely appreciated and was one of the major reasons behind the show's success.