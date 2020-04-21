Erica Fernandes reveals how linkup rumours with Parth Samthaan affected their personal lives

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's chemistry in the reboot of popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay was so good that it led many to believe that their romance spilled off-screen as well. The two actors play protagonists, Anurag and Prerna on Ekta Kapoor's show.

In a recent interview, Erica opened up about the linkup rumors with Parth and how it affected her equation with him. "No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumors happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control," she said.

Audiences have been rooting for both of them to get together in real life and even coined the hashtag #PaRica for them. However, last year, in an interview, Parth had revealed that he used to have a crush on another co-star from the show, Aamna Sharif. She plays the vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

"Aamna is very sweet. When I met her for the first time, I told her that when I was a kid, I had a huge crush on her and she started laughing. I used to watch her TV show Kahiin To Hoga, regularly. She still looks the same and is such a positive person," he had said. For the uninformed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which went on air, is a reboot of the popular show of the same name that starred Cezanne Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia in lead roles. The reboot features Karan Singh Grover, along with Parth, Erica, and Aamna.