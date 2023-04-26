Erica Fernandes opens up on television actors being typecast, says 'people don’t look at you...'| Exclusive

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is a popular actress best known for her TV series Kausautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress is currently seen in a short film titled The Haunting which streaming on Amazon Prime mini TV. Erica talked about how television actors get typecasted, how she bagged the role in the short film, and opened up about the challenges she faced while playing the role.

Talking about her role in the short film helmed by Tanveer Bookwala, Erica Fernandes will be seen essaying the role of a girl named Moushmi whose best friend gets possessed by a demon and gets killed, however, she is accused of her best friend’s murder and is trying to prove herself innocent infront of the police.

When asked Erica, if she feels that TV actors still face an image issue when it comes to films, the actress said, “When you do TV you are actually typecasted if you are doing a certain type of role and people don’t look at you in any other kind of character, they can’t see you there because they have always seen you in a particular avatar. Tanveer and I know each other for a very long time and we are working together for the very first time, and what a project! So he envisioned me in a very different role apart from whatever he knows. So he saw Erica, he didn’t see the characters I played before, so he wanted to put me in a different role that probably I would do justice to.”

Erica Fernandes also talked about how she ended up taking this role in a horror film and said, “I always wanted to do something different to challenge myself as an actor, to move out from the box I was put in. So I wanted to step out in an entirely new world and with horror being my favorite genre, I have always grown up watching horror movies, but what actually goes into making one, you only know when you film one because it is unlike any of the projects I have been a part of. The whole process and the experience of being in a horror movie was very different.”

The actress also talked about the challenges faced by her while playing this role and revealed, “The only challenging part for me was when I had to get into that get-up, when I had to put up my prosthetic makeup on, and the most challenging part was when I had to keep the contact lens in my eyes for that time duration. So my only request to everyone was, can we do this quickly because it is kind of uncomfortable to keep that big lens in your eye.”

The Haunting is a short film written and directed by Tanveer Bookwala and stars Prakruti Mishra and Erica Fernandes among others. The short film is a combination of drama and horror and shows the 5 stages of possession. The story revolves around a girl named Moushmi (Erica Fernandes) who can see the dead, gets accused of killing her best friend Praks (Prakruti Mishra) who died after being possessed by a demon, and is trying hard to convince the police that she is innocent.

Read Erica Fernandes says she’s limiting projects coming her way, reveals why