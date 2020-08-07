Erica Fernandes is living separately from parents since 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' shoot resumed; here's why

Parth Samthaan recently resumed the shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

After Parth had tested positive for coronavirus, Erica Fernandes had also gone for a swab test which came negative, but the actress decided to shoot from home. However, now the actress is back to work on set and said that she has made all arrangements for her parents' safety.

In an interview with a tabloid, Erica spoke about the same. BollywoodLife quoted her saying, "My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn’t have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people, and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk. So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home. They will be staying separately so that I don’t come in contact with them. I have never stayed away from my family, so it’s going to be a new experience. If I visit them, I will probably see them from outside the window."

Erica also cleared why she went back to set to shoot and said, "I was not happy with what I was seeing on screen, and shooting alone (at home) was affecting my performance. I am on the show for a major part of it, and it wouldn’t look good if I was only going to be seen in close-ups with no interaction with my co-actors. The ratings were getting affected, and I didn’t want my show to suffer. Hence, I decided to return to the set. There was no pressure from the production house to come on the set; it is solely my decision."